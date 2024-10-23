Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightകൈ​ര​ളി ക​ൾ​ച​റ​ൽ...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 23 Oct 2024 1:11 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 23 Oct 2024 1:11 AM GMT

    കൈ​ര​ളി ക​ൾ​ച​റ​ൽ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    യ​ദു​കൃ​ഷ്ണ അ​ഷ്‌​റ​ഫ്‌ റാ​ഷി​ദ്‌
    cancel
    camera_alt

    യ​ദു​കൃ​ഷ്ണ   അ​ഷ്‌​റ​ഫ്‌   റാ​ഷി​ദ്‌

    ഫു​ജൈ​റ: കൈ​ര​ളി ക​ൾ​ച​റ​ൽ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ഫു​ജൈ​റ ദി​ബ്ബ യൂ​നി​റ്റി​ന് പു​തി​യ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളെ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു. യ​ദു​കൃ​ഷ്ണ (പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ്), റാ​ഷി​ദ്‌ ക​ല്ലും​പു​റം (സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി), അ​ഷ്‌​റ​ഫ്‌ (ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ) എ​ന്നി​വ​രാ​ണ്​ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ.

    ദി​ബ്ബ ബം​ഗ്ലാ​ദേ​ശ് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ഹാ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക സ​മ്മേ​ള​നം കൈ​ര​ളി സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ്​ ബൈ​ജു രാ​ഘ​വ​ൻ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു. സി.​സി അം​ഗം അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. സി.​സി അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യ സ​ന്തോ​ഷ്‌ ക​രി​യ​ത്ത്‌, അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ കാ​ദ​ർ, അ​ൻ​വ​ർ​ഷാ യു​വ​ധാ​ര, ഷ​ജ​റ​ത്ത്‌ ഹ​ർ​ഷ​ൽ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ആ​ശം​സ​ക​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:UAE News
    News Summary - Kairali Cultural Association Officials
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick