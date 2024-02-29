Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 29 Feb 2024 3:55 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 29 Feb 2024 3:55 AM GMT

    കടത്തനാട് ബിസിനസ് എക്സലൻസ് പുരസ്കാരം അനീസ് മുബാറക്കിന്

    അ​നീ​സ് മു​ബാ​റ​ക്
    അ​നീ​സ്

    മു​ബാ​റ​ക്

    ദു​ബൈ: വ​ട​ക​ര എ​ൻ.​ആ​ർ.​ഐ ദു​ബൈ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യു​ടെ ഇ​രു​പ​താം വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ച ‘ക​ട​ത്ത​നാ​ട് ബി​സ​ന​സ് എ​ക്സ​ല​ൻ​സ്’ അ​വാ​ർ​ഡി​ന് അ​നീ​സ് മു​ബാ​റ​ക് അ​ർ​ഹ​നാ​യി. ബി​സ​ന​സി​ന് ഒ​പ്പം സാ​മൂ​ഹ്യ സേ​വ​ന മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ൽ അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം ന​ട​ത്തി വ​രു​ന്ന ശ്ര​ദ്ധേ​യ ഇ​ട​പെ​ട​ൽ പ​രി​ഗ​ണി​ച്ചാ​ണ്​ അ​വാ​ർ​ഡ്. മാ​ർ​ച്ച് മൂ​ന്നി​ന് ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന സം​സ്കാ​രി​ക പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ അ​വാ​ർ​ഡ് വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്യു​മെ​ന്ന് ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:UAE NewsBusiness Excellence AwardAnees Mubarak
