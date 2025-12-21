Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    21 Dec 2025 7:38 AM IST
    21 Dec 2025 7:38 AM IST

    ‘കടയ്ക്കലോണം’ ജനുവരി നാലിന്

    ‘കടയ്ക്കലോണം’ ജനുവരി നാലിന്
    ​ഷാ​ർ​ജ: ക​ട​യ്ക്ക​ൽ പ്ര​വാ​സി ഫോ​റം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഓ​ണം-​ക്രി​സ്മ​സ്-​പു​തു​വ​ത്സ​ര ആ​ഘോ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ൾ മാ​റ്റി​വെ​ച്ച​താ​യി ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    ഡി​സം​ബ​ർ 21ന്​ ​ന​ട​ത്താ​നി​രു​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി ജ​നു​വ​രി നാ​ലി​ലേ​ക്കാ​ണ് മാ​റ്റി​യ​ത്. ഷാ​ർ​ജ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​നി​ൽ രാ​വി​ലെ 10 മ​ണി മു​ത​ൽ വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് നാ​ലു വ​രെ​യാ​ണ് പ​രി​പാ​ടി. പ്ര​മു​ഖ സം​ഗീ​ത ബാ​ൻ​ഡ് ‘സാ​ന്ദ്ര​ല​യം’ അ​വ​ത​രി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഗാ​ന​മേ​ള​യും കു​ട്ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്കും മു​തി​ർ​ന്ന​വ​ർ​ക്കു​മാ​യി വി​വി​ധ വി​നോ​ദ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളും അ​ര​ങ്ങേ​റും.

    TAGS:gulfnewsUAEgulfnewsmalayalam
    News Summary - ‘Kadakkalonam’ on January 4th
