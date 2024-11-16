Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    16 Nov 2024 2:35 AM GMT
    Updated On
    16 Nov 2024 2:35 AM GMT

    ജ​ഴ്​​സി പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ​ചെ​യ്തു

    jersey
    മെ​റ്റ്​​കോ​സ യു.​എ.​ഇ ചാ​പ്​​റ്റ​ർ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന സ്പോ​ർ​ട്സ് മീ​റ്റി​ന്‍റെ ജ​ഴ്‌​സി കെ.​പി ഗ്രൂ​പ് എം.​ഡി കെ.​പി. മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്​ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു

    ഷാ​ർ​ജ: എം.​ഇ.​ടി കോ​ള​ജ്​ പൂ​ർ​വ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യാ​യ മെ​റ്റ്​​കോ​സ യു.​എ.​ഇ ചാ​പ്​​റ്റ​ർ ന​വം​ബ​ർ 17ന് ​ദു​ബൈ അ​ൽ സ​ലാം പ്രൈ​വ​റ്റ് സ്കൂ​ളി​ൽ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ആ​വേ​ശം സ്പോ​ർ​ട്സ് മീ​റ്റി​ന്‍റെ ജ​ഴ്‌​സി പു​റ​ത്തി​റ​ക്കി. ദു​ബൈ​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ കെ.​പി ഗ്രൂ​പ് എം.​ഡി കെ.​പി. മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദാ​ണ്​ ജ​ഴ്​​സി പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം​ചെ​യ്ത​ത്.

    മെ​റ്റ്​​കോ​സ യു.​എ.​ഇ ചാ​പ്റ്റ​ർ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ്​ നൗ​ഫ​ൽ ച​മ്പ്ര​ത്ത് അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ച ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി നൗ​ഫ​ൽ മു​ണ്ടാ​ടം, ഷ​ഹ്റാ​സ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ന​ന്ദി​യും പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

