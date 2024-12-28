Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 28 Dec 2024 10:21 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 28 Dec 2024 10:21 AM IST

    ‘ജ​യ്​​ഹി​ന്ദ്​’ പ​രി​പാ​ടി മാ​റ്റി​വെ​ച്ചു

    ഷാ​ർ​ജ: ഇ​ൻ​കാ​സ് ഷാ​ർ​ജ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി ഡി​സം​ബ​ർ 28 ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ത്താ​നി​രു​ന്ന കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് ജ​ന്മ​ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യാ​യ ‘ജ​യ്ഹി​ന്ദ്’ മു​ൻ പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി മ​ൻ​മോ​ഹ​ൻ സി​ങ്ങി​ന്‍റെ നി​ര്യാ​ണ​ത്തെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ജ​നു​വ​രി നാ​ലി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി​യ​താ​യി ഇ​ൻ​കാ​സ് ഷാ​ർ​ജ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ്​ കെ.​എം. അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ മ​നാ​ഫ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

