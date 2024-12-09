Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    ഇ​സ്ഹാ​ഖ് മെ​മ്മോ​റി​യ​ൽ ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്‍റ്: ​ കാ​ലി​ക്ക​റ്റ്‌ സ്​ട്രൈ​ക്കേ​ഴ്സ് ജേ​താ​ക്ക​ൾ

    ദു​ബൈ ഹം​രി​യ എ​ഫ്.​സി സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ

    ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്‍റി​ൽ ജേ​താ​ക്ക​ളാ​യ കാ​ലി​ക്ക​റ്റ് സ്​ട്രൈ​ക്കേ​ഴ്സ് ടീം

    ഷാ​ർ​ജ: ദു​ബൈ ഹം​രി​യ എ​ഫ്.​സി സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച പ​തി​നെ​ട്ടാ​മ​ത് ഇ​സ്ഹാ​ഖ് മെ​മ്മോ​റി​യ​ൽ ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്‍റി​ന്‍റെ ഫൈ​ന​ൽ മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി തെ​ക്കെ​പു​റ​ത്തെ പ​രാ​ജ​യ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി കാ​ലി​ക്ക​റ്റ്‌ സ്​ൈ​ട്രക്കേ​ഴ്സ് ജേ​താ​ക്ക​ളാ​യി. ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്‍റി​ലെ ഏ​റ്റ​വും ന​ല്ല ഗോ​ൾ കീ​പ്പ​റാ​യി കാ​ലി​ക്ക​റ്റ്‌ സ്ട്രി​ക്കേ​ഴ്സി​ലെ ജി​യാ​ദും ഏ​റ്റ​വും ന​ല്ല ഡി​ഫെ​ൻ​ഡ​റാ​യി അ​നീ​സി​നെ​യും തി​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    TAGS:football tournamentUAE Newsgulf news malayalamCalicut Strikers
