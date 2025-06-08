Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 8 Jun 2025 9:22 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Jun 2025 9:22 PM IST

    ഇരിങ്ങാലക്കുട സ്വദേശി അബൂദബിയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    ഇരിങ്ങാലക്കുട സ്വദേശി അബൂദബിയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    അബൂദബി : തൃശൂർ ഇരിങ്ങാലക്കുട ബ്രാലം സ്വദേശി അബ്ദുൽ റസാഖ് കൊടുവിൽ (72) അബുദബിയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി.

    ഭാര്യ: ആബിദ. മക്കൾ: ഷിയാസ്, ഷായിസ് (ലുലു സെൻട്രൽ ബയ്യിങ്), ഷഹിൻ.
    സഹോദരങ്ങൾ : അബ്ദുൽ മജീദ്, അബ്ദുൽ ലത്തീഫ്, മുഹമ്മദ് നൗഷാദ്, ഖദീജ ബീവി, റംലത്ത്, ലൈല.

    നിയമനടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോയി.

    TAGS:Obituary
