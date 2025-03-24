Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Posted On
    date_range 24 March 2025 6:48 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 24 March 2025 6:48 AM IST

    ഇ​ഖ്റ ഗ്ലോ​ബ​ൽ അ​ലു​മ്നി രൂ​പ​വ​ത്ക​ര​ണ​വും ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മ​വും

    ഇ​ഖ്റ ഗ്ലോ​ബ​ൽ അ​ലു​മ്നി രൂ​പ​വ​ത്ക​ര​ണ​വും ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മ​വും
    ഇ​ഖ്റ ഗ്ലോ​ബ​ൽ അ​ലു​മ്നി രൂ​പ​വ​ത്ക​ര​ണ യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ലും ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ലും പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്ത​വ​ർ

    ദു​ബൈ: ഇ​ഖ്റ ഹോ​സ്പി​റ്റ​ലി​ന്റെ അ​ലു​മ്നി ഗ്രൂ​പ്പി​ന്റെ രൂ​പ​വ​ത്ക​ര​ണ​ത്തോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് ദു​ബൈ​യി​ൽ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ മീ​റ്റ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ഇ​ഖ്റ എ​ക്സി​ക്യൂ​ട്ടി​വ് ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​ർ ഡോ. ​അ​ൻ​വ​ർ പി.​സി മു​ഖ്യാ​തി​ഥി​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഇ​ഖ്റ ഗ്രൂ​പ് ജ​ന​റ​ൽ മാ​നേ​ജ​ർ ജ​സീ​ൽ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. ഫി​സി​യോ​തെ​റ​പ്പി മേ​ധാ​വി മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ന​ജീ​ബ് റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ സ​ന്ദേ​ശം ന​ൽ​കി. ജെ.​ഡി.​ടി ഇ​സ്‌​ലാം ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ സി.​എ. ഹാ​രി​ഫ്, ഇ​ഖ്റ ഫാ​ർ​മ​സി മേ​ധാ​വി ഇ. ​അ​ബ്ദു​റ​ഹ്മാ​ൻ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ചു. ഹാ​ദി ബ​ന​ദ​യു​ടെ ഖി​റാ​അ​ത്തോ​ടെ ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ച പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ ന​ഈം സ്വാ​ഗ​ത​വും സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി വ​സീം ന​ന്ദി​യും പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:UAE NewsGulf NewsIftar gatheringRamadan 2025
    News Summary - Iqra Global Alumni Formation and Iftar Gathering
