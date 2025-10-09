Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 9 Oct 2025 9:07 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 9 Oct 2025 9:07 AM IST
ഐ.പി.സി വർഷിപ് സെന്റർ ത്രിദിന കൺവെൻഷൻtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - IPC Worship Center Three-Day Convention
Listen to this Article
ഷാർജ: ഐ.പി.സി വർഷിപ് സെന്റർ ഷാർജ സഭയുടെ ആഭിമുഖ്യത്തിൽ സിൽവർ ജൂബിലി ത്രിദിന കൺവെൻഷൻ ഷാർജ വർഷിപ് സെന്റർ ഹാളിൽ സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു. ഒക്ടോബർ ആറു മുതൽ എട്ടുവരെ നടന്ന കൺവൻഷൻ ഐ.പി.സി യു.എ.ഇ റീജ്യൻ പ്രസിഡന്റും സഭയുടെ സീനിയർ പാസ്റ്ററുമായ റവ. ഡോ. വിൽസൺ ജോസഫ് ഉദ്ഘാടനം ചെയ്തു. പാസ്റ്റർ അനീഷ് കാവാലം മുഖ്യ പ്രഭാഷണം നിർവഹിച്ചു.റവ. റോയി ജോർജ് (അസോസിയറ്റ് പാസ്റ്റർ) അധ്യക്ഷത വഹിച്ചു. സഭാ അംഗങ്ങളും വിശ്വാസികളും ഉൾപ്പെടെ നിരവധിപേർ പങ്കെടുത്തു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story