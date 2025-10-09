Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightഐ.പി.സി വർഷിപ് സെന്‍റർ...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 9 Oct 2025 9:07 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 9 Oct 2025 9:07 AM IST

    ഐ.പി.സി വർഷിപ് സെന്‍റർ ത്രിദിന കൺവെൻഷൻ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    convention
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ഐ.​പി.​സി വ​ർ​ഷി​പ് സെ​ന്‍റ​ർ ഷാ​ർ​ജ സ​ഭ​യു​ടെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന സി​ൽ​വ​ർ ജൂ​ബി​ലി ത്രി​ദി​ന ക​ൺ​വെ​ൻ​ഷ​ൻ

    Listen to this Article

    ഷാ​ർ​ജ: ഐ.​പി.​സി വ​ർ​ഷി​പ് സെ​ന്‍റ​ർ ഷാ​ർ​ജ സ​ഭ​യു​ടെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ സി​ൽ​വ​ർ ജൂ​ബി​ലി ത്രി​ദി​ന ക​ൺ​വെ​ൻ​ഷ​ൻ ഷാ​ർ​ജ വ​ർ​ഷി​പ് സെ​ന്‍റ​ർ ഹാ​ളി​ൽ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ഒ​ക്​​ടോ​ബ​ർ ആ​റു മു​ത​ൽ എ​ട്ടു​വ​രെ ന​ട​ന്ന ക​ൺ​വ​ൻ​ഷ​ൻ ഐ.​പി.​സി യു.​എ.​ഇ റീ​ജ്യ​ൻ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റും സ​ഭ​യു​ടെ സീ​നി​യ​ർ പാ​സ്റ്റ​റു​മാ​യ റ​വ. ഡോ. ​വി​ൽ​സ​ൺ ജോ​സ​ഫ് ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു. പാ​സ്റ്റ​ർ അ​നീ​ഷ് കാ​വാ​ലം മു​ഖ്യ പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ച്ചു.റ​വ. റോ​യി ജോ​ർ​ജ് (അ​സോ​സി​യ​റ്റ് പാ​സ്റ്റ​ർ) അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. സ​ഭാ അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളും വി​ശ്വാ​സി​ക​ളും ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ നി​ര​വ​ധി​പേ​ർ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:UAE NewsGulf Newsconventiongulf news malayalam
    News Summary - IPC Worship Center Three-Day Convention
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X