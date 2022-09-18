അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര ബിരുദാനന്തര സ്കോളർഷിപ്പ്

അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര ബിരുദാനന്തര സ്കോളർഷിപ്പ്text_fields
Liverpool Hope University is very pleased to announce its exclusive International Postgraduate Scholarship,It will be awarded to five applicants who demonstrate academic excellence, outstanding community engagement, and a passion for studying their chosen subject at Liverpool Hope University.
Brief Description
• University or Organization: Liverpool Hope University
• Department: NA
• Course Level: Postgraduate
• Award: Tuition fee
• Number of Awards: 5
• Access Mode: Online
https://www.hope.ac.uk/international/feesandscholarships/scholarships/internationalpostgraduatescholarship/
DC Data Scientist Fellowship
The University of Washington is looking for a candidate who wishes to research containerizing specialized bioinformatic pipelines at the Bacterial Special Pathogens Branch (BSPB). Applications for the CDC Data Scientist Fellowship are open for the academic year 2022-2023.
Brief Description
• University or Organization: University of Washington
• Department: NA
• Course Level: Research
• Award: Stipend
• Number of Awards: NA
• Access Mode: Online
https://careers.uw.edu/jobs/oak-ridge-institute-for-science-and-education-cdc-data-scientist-fellowship/
Prepared by
• Sulaiman Oorakam, Career Consultant