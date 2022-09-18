അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര ബിരുദാനന്തര സ്കോളർഷിപ്പ്

Liverpool Hope University is very pleased to announce its exclusive International Postgraduate Scholarship,It will be awarded to five applicants who demonstrate academic excellence, outstanding community engagement, and a passion for studying their chosen subject at Liverpool Hope University.



Brief Description

• University or Organization: Liverpool Hope University

• Department: NA

• Course Level: Postgraduate

• Award: Tuition fee

• Number of Awards: 5

• Access Mode: Online

https://www.hope.ac.uk/international/feesandscholarships/scholarships/internationalpostgraduatescholarship/

DC Data Scientist Fellowship

The University of Washington is looking for a candidate who wishes to research containerizing specialized bioinformatic pipelines at the Bacterial Special Pathogens Branch (BSPB). Applications for the CDC Data Scientist Fellowship are open for the academic year 2022-2023.

Brief Description

• University or Organization: University of Washington

• Department: NA

• Course Level: Research

• Award: Stipend

• Number of Awards: NA

• Access Mode: Online

https://careers.uw.edu/jobs/oak-ridge-institute-for-science-and-education-cdc-data-scientist-fellowship/

Prepared by

• Sulaiman Oorakam, Career Consultant