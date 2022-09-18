Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightഅന്താരാഷ്ട്ര...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 18 Sep 2022 5:36 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 2022-09-18T11:06:35+05:30

    അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര ബിരുദാനന്തര സ്കോളർഷിപ്പ്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര ബിരുദാനന്തര സ്കോളർഷിപ്പ്
    cancel

    Liverpool Hope University is very pleased to announce its exclusive International Postgraduate Scholarship,It will be awarded to five applicants who demonstrate academic excellence, outstanding community engagement, and a passion for studying their chosen subject at Liverpool Hope University.

    Brief Description

    • University or Organization: Liverpool Hope University

    • Department: NA

    • Course Level: Postgraduate

    • Award: Tuition fee

    • Number of Awards: 5

    • Access Mode: Online

    https://www.hope.ac.uk/international/feesandscholarships/scholarships/internationalpostgraduatescholarship/

    DC Data Scientist Fellowship

    The University of Washington is looking for a candidate who wishes to research containerizing specialized bioinformatic pipelines at the Bacterial Special Pathogens Branch (BSPB). Applications for the CDC Data Scientist Fellowship are open for the academic year 2022-2023.

    Brief Description

    • University or Organization: University of Washington

    • Department: NA

    • Course Level: Research

    • Award: Stipend

    • Number of Awards: NA

    • Access Mode: Online

    https://careers.uw.edu/jobs/oak-ridge-institute-for-science-and-education-cdc-data-scientist-fellowship/

    Prepared by

    • Sulaiman Oorakam, Career Consultant

    Show Full Article
    TAGS:scholorship education 
    OTHER STORIES
    Next Story
    X
    X