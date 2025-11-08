Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightഇന്‍റർ സ്കൂൾ ഫുട്​ബാൾ...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 8 Nov 2025 8:41 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Nov 2025 8:41 AM IST

    ഇന്‍റർ സ്കൂൾ ഫുട്​ബാൾ ടൂർ​ണമെന്‍റ്​; ഷാർജ ഇന്ത്യൻ സ്കൂൾ ബോയ്​സ്​ ചാമ്പ്യൻമാർ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഇന്‍റർ സ്കൂൾ ഫുട്​ബാൾ ടൂർ​ണമെന്‍റ്​; ഷാർജ ഇന്ത്യൻ സ്കൂൾ ബോയ്​സ്​ ചാമ്പ്യൻമാർ
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ഇ​ന്‍റ​ർ സ്കൂ​ൾ ഫു​ട്​​ബാ​ൾ ടൂ​ർ​​ണ​മെ​ന്‍റ്​ ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ൻ​മാ​രാ​യ ഷാ​ർ​ജ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സ്കൂ​ൾ ബോ​യ്​​സ്​ ടീ​മി​ന്​ എ​മി​റേ​റ്റ്​​സ്​ നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ സ്കൂ​ൾ സ്ഥാ​പ​ക പ്രി​ൻ​സി​പ്പ​ലും സി.​ഇ.​ഒ​യു​മാ​യ ര​വി തോ​മ​സ്​ ട്രോ​ഫി സ​മ്മാ​നി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    Listen to this Article

    ഷാ​ർ​ജ: ഷാ​ർ​ജ എ​മി​റേ​റ്റ്​​സ് നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ സ്കൂ​ൾ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച അ​ഞ്ചാ​മ​ത്​ ഇ​ന്‍റ​ർ സ്കൂ​ൾ ഫു​ട്​​ബാ​ൾ ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ൻ​ഷി​പ്പി​ൽ ജു​വൈ​സ​യി​ലെ ഷ​ാർ​ജ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സ്കൂ​ൾ ബോ​യ്​​സ്​ വി​ജ​യി​ക​ളാ​യി. 16 സ്കൂ​ൾ ടീ​മു​ക​ൾ മ​ത്സ​രി​ച്ച ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്‍റി​ൽ ആ​തി​ഥേ​യ​രാ​യ എ​മി​റേ​റ്റ്​​സ്​ നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ സ്കൂ​ളി​നെ പെ​നാ​ൽ​ട്ടി ഷൂ​ട്ടൗ​ട്ടി​ലൂ​ടെ പ​രാ​ജ​യ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യാ​ണ്​ ഷാ​ർ​ജ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സ്കൂ​ൾ ബോ​യ്​​സ്​ ബ്രാ​ഞ്ച്​ ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ൻ പ​ട്ടം അ​ണി​ഞ്ഞ​ത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:indian schoolfootball tournamentUAE NewsSharjah
    News Summary - Inter-School Football Tournament; Sharjah Indian School Boys are champions
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X