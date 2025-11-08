Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 8 Nov 2025 8:41 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 8 Nov 2025 8:41 AM IST
ഇന്റർ സ്കൂൾ ഫുട്ബാൾ ടൂർണമെന്റ്; ഷാർജ ഇന്ത്യൻ സ്കൂൾ ബോയ്സ് ചാമ്പ്യൻമാർtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Inter-School Football Tournament; Sharjah Indian School Boys are champions
Listen to this Article
ഷാർജ: ഷാർജ എമിറേറ്റ്സ് നാഷനൽ സ്കൂൾ സംഘടിപ്പിച്ച അഞ്ചാമത് ഇന്റർ സ്കൂൾ ഫുട്ബാൾ ചാമ്പ്യൻഷിപ്പിൽ ജുവൈസയിലെ ഷാർജ ഇന്ത്യൻ സ്കൂൾ ബോയ്സ് വിജയികളായി. 16 സ്കൂൾ ടീമുകൾ മത്സരിച്ച ടൂർണമെന്റിൽ ആതിഥേയരായ എമിറേറ്റ്സ് നാഷനൽ സ്കൂളിനെ പെനാൽട്ടി ഷൂട്ടൗട്ടിലൂടെ പരാജയപ്പെടുത്തിയാണ് ഷാർജ ഇന്ത്യൻ സ്കൂൾ ബോയ്സ് ബ്രാഞ്ച് ചാമ്പ്യൻ പട്ടം അണിഞ്ഞത്.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story