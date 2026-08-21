ഇമറാത്തി വനിതയെ അപമാനിച്ച് വീഡിയോ: പ്രവാസി യുവതിക്ക് എതിരെ നിയമനടപടി

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Posted Ondate_range 21 Aug 2026 10:17 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 21 Aug 2026 11:00 AM IST
ഇമറാത്തി വനിതയെ അപമാനിച്ച് വീഡിയോ: പ്രവാസി യുവതിക്ക് എതിരെ നിയമനടപടിtext_fields
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News Summary - Video insulting Emirati woman: Legal action against expatriate woman
ദുബൈ: യു.എ.ഇ സ്വദേശി വനിതയെ അപമാനിച്ച് സോഷ്യൽ മീഡിയയിൽ വീഡിയോ പങ്കുവെച്ച പ്രവാസി യുവതിക്ക് എതിരെ നിയമനടപടി. ഇവർക്ക് സോഷ്യൽ മീഡിയയിൽ പരസ്യങ്ങൾ ചെയ്യാൻ നൽകിയിരുന്ന അനുമതി നാഷനൽ മീഡിയ അതോറിറ്റി മൂന്ന് മാസത്തേക്ക് സസ്പെൻഡ് ചെയ്തു.
ഇമറാത്തി വനിതകളെ അപമാനിക്കുന്നതും, അവരുടെ സംഭാവനകളെ വിലകുറച്ച് കാണിക്കുന്നതും രാജ്യത്തെ മാധ്യമ നിയമങ്ങൾക്ക് വിരുദ്ധമാണെന്ന് അതോറിറ്റി ചൂണ്ടിക്കാട്ടി.
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