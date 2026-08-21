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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightഇമറാത്തി വനിതയെ...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 21 Aug 2026 10:17 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 21 Aug 2026 11:00 AM IST

    ഇമറാത്തി വനിതയെ അപമാനിച്ച് വീഡിയോ: പ്രവാസി യുവതിക്ക് എതിരെ നിയമനടപടി

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    ഇമറാത്തി വനിതയെ അപമാനിച്ച് വീഡിയോ: പ്രവാസി യുവതിക്ക് എതിരെ നിയമനടപടി
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    ദുബൈ: യു.എ.ഇ സ്വദേശി വനിതയെ അപമാനിച്ച് സോഷ്യൽ മീഡിയയിൽ വീഡിയോ പങ്കുവെച്ച പ്രവാസി യുവതിക്ക് എതിരെ നിയമനടപടി. ഇവർക്ക് സോഷ്യൽ മീഡിയയിൽ പരസ്യങ്ങൾ ചെയ്യാൻ നൽകിയിരുന്ന അനുമതി നാഷനൽ മീഡിയ അതോറിറ്റി മൂന്ന് മാസത്തേക്ക് സസ്പെൻഡ് ചെയ്തു.

    ഇമറാത്തി വനിതകളെ അപമാനിക്കുന്നതും, അവരുടെ സംഭാവനകളെ വിലകുറച്ച് കാണിക്കുന്നതും രാജ്യത്തെ മാധ്യമ നിയമങ്ങൾക്ക് വിരുദ്ധമാണെന്ന് അതോറിറ്റി ചൂണ്ടിക്കാട്ടി.

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    TAGS:expatriatelegal actionEmiratiWomans
    News Summary - Video insulting Emirati woman: Legal action against expatriate woman
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