Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 28 Oct 2024 3:42 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 28 Oct 2024 3:42 AM GMT
തത്സമയ പാചക മത്സരം നവംബര് രണ്ടിന്text_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Instant cooking competition on 2nd November
അബൂദബി: വനിതകളുടെ കൂട്ടയ്മയായ ഷീ സംഘടിപ്പിക്കന്ന ‘ഷീ സൂപ്പര് ഷെഫ് സീസണ് 2’ തത്സമയ പാചക മത്സരം നവംബര് രണ്ടിന് അബൂദബിയില് നടക്കും. അവസാന റൗണ്ടിലെത്തിയ 20 പ്രഗത്ഭരായ മത്സരാർഥികള് പാചക വൈദഗ്ധ്യവും സര്ഗാത്മകതയും പ്രദര്ശിപ്പിക്കും.
30 അപേക്ഷകരില് നിന്നാണ് അവസാന റൗണ്ടിലെ 20 മത്സരാർഥികളെ തിരഞ്ഞെടുത്തത്. പ്രാദേശികമായി ലഭിക്കുന്ന ചേരുവകള് ഉപയോഗിച്ചാണ് മത്സരാർഥികള് വിഭവങ്ങള് തയാറാക്കുക. വിജയികള്ക്ക് സമ്മാനവും നല്കും.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story