Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 28 Oct 2024 3:42 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 28 Oct 2024 3:42 AM GMT

    ത​ത്സ​മ​യ പാ​ച​ക മ​ത്സ​രം ന​വം​ബ​ര്‍ ര​ണ്ടി​ന്

    cooking competition
    അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി: വ​നി​ത​ക​ളു​ടെ കൂ​ട്ട​യ്മ​യാ​യ ഷീ ​സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്ക​ന്ന ‘ഷീ ​സൂ​പ്പ​ര്‍ ഷെ​ഫ് സീ​സ​ണ്‍ 2’ ത​ത്സ​മ​യ പാ​ച​ക മ​ത്സ​രം ന​വം​ബ​ര്‍ ര​ണ്ടി​ന് അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി​യി​ല്‍ ന​ട​ക്കും. അ​വ​സാ​ന റൗ​ണ്ടി​ലെ​ത്തി​യ 20 പ്ര​ഗ​ത്ഭ​രാ​യ മ​ത്സ​രാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ള്‍ പാ​ച​ക വൈ​ദ​ഗ്ധ്യ​വും സ​ര്‍ഗാ​ത്മ​ക​ത​യും പ്ര​ദ​ര്‍ശി​പ്പി​ക്കും.

    30 അ​പേ​ക്ഷ​ക​രി​ല്‍ നി​ന്നാ​ണ് അ​വ​സാ​ന റൗ​ണ്ടി​ലെ 20 മ​ത്സ​രാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളെ തി​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്ത​ത്. പ്രാ​ദേ​ശി​ക​മാ​യി ല​ഭി​ക്കു​ന്ന ചേ​രു​വ​ക​ള്‍ ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ച്ചാ​ണ് മ​ത്സ​രാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ള്‍ വി​ഭ​വ​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ ത​യാ​റാ​ക്കു​ക. വി​ജ​യി​ക​ള്‍ക്ക് സ​മ്മാ​ന​വും ന​ല്‍കും.

    TAGS:UAE NewsCooking Competition
    News Summary - Instant cooking competition on 2nd November
