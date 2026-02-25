Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 25 Feb 2026 7:29 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 25 Feb 2026 7:29 AM IST
ഇൻകാസ് അൽഐൻ കോഴിക്കോട് ജില്ല കമ്മിറ്റി ഇഫ്താർtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Inkas Al-Ain Kozhikode District Committee Iftar
അൽഐൻ: ഇൻകാസ് അൽഐൻ കോഴിക്കോട് ജില്ല കമ്മിറ്റിയുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ ഇഫ്താർ സംഗമം സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു. അൽ ഐൻ അൽ ജാഹിലി പാർക്കിൽ നടന്ന പരിപാടിക്ക് മുജീബ് വളപ്പിൽ, അബ്ദുൽ ജലീൽ, ഷംസീർ വടകര, സി.പി നിയാസ്, ഫാസിൽ, യാസിർ തുടങ്ങിയവർ നേതൃത്വം നൽകി.
ഇൻകാസ് സംസ്ഥാന കമ്മിറ്റി നേതാക്കൾ, ഇമ ഭാരവാഹികൾ, വിവിധ ജില്ലാ കമ്മിറ്റി ഭാരവാഹികൾ, കോഴിക്കോട് ജില്ല കമ്മിറ്റി അംഗങ്ങൾ, കുടുംബാംഗങ്ങൾ തുടങ്ങിയവർ സംഗമത്തിൽ പങ്കെടുത്തു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story