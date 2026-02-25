Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    25 Feb 2026 7:29 AM IST
    Updated On
    25 Feb 2026 7:29 AM IST

    ഇ​ൻ​കാ​സ് അ​ൽ​ഐ​ൻ കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് ജി​ല്ല ക​മ്മി​റ്റി ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ

    ഇ​ൻ​കാ​സ് അ​ൽ​ഐ​ൻ കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് ജി​ല്ല ക​മ്മി​റ്റി ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ
    ഇ​ൻ​കാ​സ് അ​ൽ ഐ​ൻ കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് ജി​ല്ല ക​മ്മി​റ്റി സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം.

    അ​ൽ​ഐ​ൻ: ഇ​ൻ​കാ​സ് അ​ൽ​ഐ​ൻ കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് ജി​ല്ല ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​യു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. അ​ൽ ഐ​ൻ അ​ൽ ജാ​ഹി​ലി പാ​ർ​ക്കി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക്ക് മു​ജീ​ബ് വ​ള​പ്പി​ൽ, അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ ജ​ലീ​ൽ, ഷം​സീ​ർ വ​ട​ക​ര, സി.​പി നി​യാ​സ്, ഫാ​സി​ൽ, യാ​സി​ർ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

    ഇ​ൻ​കാ​സ് സം​സ്ഥാ​ന ക​മ്മി​റ്റി നേ​താ​ക്ക​ൾ, ഇ​മ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ, വി​വി​ധ ജി​ല്ലാ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ, കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് ജി​ല്ല ക​മ്മി​റ്റി അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ, കു​ടും​ബാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ർ സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    TAGS:al-ainiftarinkasKozhikode District Committee
    News Summary - Inkas Al-Ain Kozhikode District Committee Iftar
