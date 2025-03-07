Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightഇ​ന്ദി​ര ഗാ​ന്ധി...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 7 March 2025 7:11 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 7 March 2025 7:11 AM IST

    ഇ​ന്ദി​ര ഗാ​ന്ധി വീ​ക്ഷ​ണം ഫോ​റം; വ​നി​താ വി​ഭാ​ഗം ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ള്‍

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഇ​ന്ദി​ര ഗാ​ന്ധി വീ​ക്ഷ​ണം ഫോ​റം; വ​നി​താ വി​ഭാ​ഗം ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ള്‍
    cancel
    camera_alt

    അ​ജീ​ബ ഷാ​ന്‍,           അ​മൃ​ത അ​ജി​ത്,              ബ​ദ​രി​യ്യ സി​റാ​ജ്

    അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി: ഇ​ന്ദി​ര ഗാ​ന്ധി വീ​ക്ഷ​ണം ഫോ​റം അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി​യു​ടെ വ​നി​താ വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ന് പു​തി​യ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി നി​ല​വി​ല്‍ വ​ന്നു. ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ള്‍: നീ​ന തോ​മ​സ്, വീ​ണ രാ​ധാ​കൃ​ഷ്ണ​ന്‍ (ര​ക്ഷാ​ധി​കാ​രി​ക​ള്‍), അ​ജീ​ബ ഷാ​ന്‍ (പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ്), അ​മൃ​ത അ​ജി​ത് (ജ​ന​റ​ല്‍ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി), ബ​ദ​രി​യ്യ സി​റാ​ജ് (ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ര്‍ ആ​ൻ​ഡ്​ ഇ​വ​ന്‍റ്​ കോ​ഓ​ഡി​നേ​റ്റ​ര്‍), പൂ​ര്‍ണി​മ ജ​യ​കൃ​ഷ്ണ​ന്‍, റോ​ഷി​നി റ​ജ (വൈ​സ്​ പ്ര​സി.), ശ്രേ​യ, ക്യു​ട്ടി ജ്യോ​തി, ഫെ​മി അ​ന്‍സാ​ര്‍, ജാ​സ്മി​ന്‍ ഷാ​ന​വാ​സ് (സെ​ക്ര.). 15 അം​ഗ എ​ക്‌​സി​ക്യൂ​ട്ടി​വ് ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​യും ചു​മ​ത​ല​യേ​റ്റു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Indira GandhiGulf Newsviewpoint
    News Summary - Indira Gandhi Viewpoint Forum; Women's Section Officers
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X