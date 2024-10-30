Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 30 Oct 2024 1:36 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 30 Oct 2024 1:36 AM GMT

    ഇ​ന്ദി​ര ഗാ​ന്ധി ര​ക്​​ത​സാ​ക്ഷി ദി​നാ​ച​ര​ണം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കും

    indira gandhi
    ഷാ​ർ​ജ: മു​ൻ പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി ഇ​ന്ദി​ര ഗാ​ന്ധി​യു​ടെ 40ാമ​ത് ര​ക്ത​സാ​ക്ഷി​ത്വ ദി​നാ​ച​ര​ണം ഇ​ൻ​കാ​സ് ഷാ​ർ​ജ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​യു​ടെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​ക്ടോ​ബ​ർ 31ന് ​വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച വി​പു​ല​മാ​യ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളോ​ടെ ഷാ​ർ​ജ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​നി​ൽ ന​ട​ത്ത​പ്പെ​ടു​മെ​ന്ന് ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി രാ​വി​ലെ ഒ​മ്പ​തി​ന്​ പു​ഷ്പാ​ർ​ച്ച​ന, തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ഏ​ക​ദി​ന ഉ​പ​വാ​സം, വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് ആ​റി​ന്​ അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണ സ​മ്മേ​ള​നം എ​ന്നി​വ ന​ട​ക്കും. പ്ര​മു​ഖ നേ​താ​ക്ക​ൾ യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കും.

    TAGS:Indira GandhiUAE NewsMartyrdom Day
    News Summary - Indira Gandhi Martyrdom Day organized
