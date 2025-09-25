Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    25 Sept 2025 6:41 AM IST
    25 Sept 2025 6:41 AM IST

    സം​ഗീ​തോ​ത്സ​വം 29ന്​

    Indian Musicians Forum
    ​ദു​ബൈ: ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ മ്യു​സി​ഷ്യ​ൻ​സ് ഫോ​റം ദു​ബൈ ചാ​പ്റ്റ​ർ ‘ന​വ​രാ​ത്രി സ്വ​ര​മ​ണ്ഡ​പം 2025’ എ​ന്ന പേ​രി​ൽ സം​ഗീ​തോ​ത്സ​വം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്നു. സെ​പ്റ്റം​ബ​ർ 29ന്​ ​വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് ആ​റു മു​ത​ൽ ദു​ബൈ ക​രാ​മ എ​സ്.​എ​ൻ.​ജി ഇ​വ​ന്‍റ്​​സ് ഹാ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന സം​ഗീ​തോ​ത്സ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ യു.​എ.​ഇ​യി​ലെ പ്ര​മു​ഖ സം​ഗീ​ത​ജ്ഞ​രും വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളും പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കും. അ​നീ​ഷ് അ​ടൂ​ർ ന​യി​ക്കു​ന്ന സം​ഗീ​ത ക​ച്ചേ​രി​യും അ​ര​ങ്ങേ​റും. പ്ര​വേ​ശ​നം സൗ​ജ​ന്യ​മാ​ണെ​ന്ന്​ പ്രോ​ഗ്രാം ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​ർ സേ​തു​നാ​ഥ് വി​ശ്വ​നാ​ഥ​ൻ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

