Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    28 Oct 2025 8:02 AM IST
    Updated On
    28 Oct 2025 8:02 AM IST

    ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ഇ​സ്​​ലാ​ഹി ഇ​സ്​​ലാ​മി​ക് സ്കൂ​ൾ ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം

    ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ഇ​സ്​​ലാ​ഹി ഇ​സ്​​ലാ​മി​ക് സ്കൂ​ൾ ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം
    ‘ഓ​ണം മൂ​ഡ് 2025’ സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ന് നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി​യ ഐ.​ഐ.​ഐ.​എ​സ്.​എ.​എ​ഫ് ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ

    അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി: ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ഇ​സ്​​ലാ​ഹി ഇ​സ്​​ലാ​മി​ക് സ്കൂ​ൾ അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി അ​ലു​മ്നി ഫോ​റം (ഐ.​ഐ.​ഐ.​എ​സ്.​എ.​എ​ഫ്) ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ‘ഓ​ണം മൂ​ഡ്​ 2025’ എ​ന്ന പേ​രി​ൽ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ ആ​​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തി​ൽ യു.​എ.​ഇ​യി​ലെ വി​വി​ധ ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ നി​ന്നാ​യി നി​ര​വ​ധി പൂ​ർ​വ​വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു. ഒ​ക്ടോ​ബ​ർ 19ന് ​അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന സം​ഗ​മം, ഗൃ​ഹാ​തു​ര​മാ​യ ഓ​ർ​മ​ക​ൾ പ​ങ്കു​വെ​ച്ചും സൗ​ഹൃ​ദം പു​തു​ക്കി​യും അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് വേ​റി​ട്ട അ​നു​ഭ​വ​മാ​യി. പൂ​ർ​വ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ അ​വ​ത​രി​പ്പി​ച്ച വി​വി​ധ ക​ലാ-​സാം​സ്കാ​രി​ക പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ൾ ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തി​ന് മാ​റ്റു​കൂ​ട്ടി.

