Posted Ondate_range 28 Oct 2025 8:02 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 28 Oct 2025 8:02 AM IST
ഇന്ത്യൻ ഇസ്ലാഹി ഇസ്ലാമിക് സ്കൂൾ ഓണാഘോഷംtext_fields
News Summary - Indian Islahi Islamic School Onam Celebration
അബൂദബി: ഇന്ത്യൻ ഇസ്ലാഹി ഇസ്ലാമിക് സ്കൂൾ അബൂദബി അലുമ്നി ഫോറം (ഐ.ഐ.ഐ.എസ്.എ.എഫ്) ഓണാഘോഷം സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു. ‘ഓണം മൂഡ് 2025’ എന്ന പേരിൽ നടത്തിയ ആഘോഷത്തിൽ യു.എ.ഇയിലെ വിവിധ ഭാഗങ്ങളിൽ നിന്നായി നിരവധി പൂർവവിദ്യാർഥികൾ പങ്കെടുത്തു. ഒക്ടോബർ 19ന് അബൂദബിയിൽ നടന്ന സംഗമം, ഗൃഹാതുരമായ ഓർമകൾ പങ്കുവെച്ചും സൗഹൃദം പുതുക്കിയും അംഗങ്ങൾക്ക് വേറിട്ട അനുഭവമായി. പൂർവ വിദ്യാർഥികൾ അവതരിപ്പിച്ച വിവിധ കലാ-സാംസ്കാരിക പരിപാടികൾ ഓണാഘോഷത്തിന് മാറ്റുകൂട്ടി.
