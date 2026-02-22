Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    22 Feb 2026 7:28 AM IST
    22 Feb 2026 7:31 AM IST

    എ​സ്‌.​കെ. പൊ​റ്റെ​ക്കാ​ട്ട് പു​ര​സ്കാ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ ഇ​ടം നേ​ടി 'ഇ​ന്ത​ധാ​ർ'

    എ​സ്‌.​കെ. പൊ​റ്റെ​ക്കാ​ട്ട് പു​ര​സ്കാ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ ഇ​ടം നേ​ടി 'ഇ​ന്ത​ധാ​ർ'
    ഡോ. ​താ​ഹി​റ

    അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി: എ​സ്‌.​കെ പൊ​റ്റെ​ക്കാ​ട്ട് സ്മാ​ര​ക സ​മി​തി പു​ര​സ്കാ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ഇ​ടം നേ​ടി പ്ര​വാ​സി എ​ഴു​ത്തു​കാ​രി ഡോ. ​താ​ഹി​റ ക​ല്ലു​മു​റി​ക്ക​ലി​ന്‍റെ 'ഇ​ന്ത​ധാ​ർ' നോ​വ​ൽ.

    അ​ർ​ഷാ​ദ് ബ​ത്തേ​രി​യു​ടെ 'ന​മ്മു​ടെ കി​ട​ക്ക ആ​കെ പ​ച്ച' എ​ന്ന കൃ​തി​ക്കാ​ണ് 25000 രൂ​പ​യും പ്ര​ശം​സാ​പ​ത്ര​വും അ​ട​ങ്ങു​ന്ന 'സ്മാ​ര​ക പു​ര​സ്‌​കാ​രം 2026'. മ​റ്റ് പു​ര​സ്‌​കാ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് 10,000 രൂ​പ​യാ​ണ് സ​മ്മാ​നം. കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ടി​ന്റെ​യും ഫാ​റൂ​ഖ് കോ​ള​ജി​ന്റെ​യും പ​ശ്ചാ​ത്ത​ല​ത്തി​ൽ പ്ര​ണ​യ​വും രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ​വും ഇ​ഴു​കി​ച്ചേ​രു​ന്ന നോ​വ​ലാ​ണ് ഇ​ന്ത​ധാ​ർ.

