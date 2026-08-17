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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightകൽബ ഇന്ത്യൻ സോഷ്യൽ...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 17 Aug 2026 7:32 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 17 Aug 2026 7:32 AM IST

    കൽബ ഇന്ത്യൻ സോഷ്യൽ ആൻഡ്​ കൾചറൽ ക്ലബിൽ

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    കൽബ ഇന്ത്യൻ സോഷ്യൽ ആൻഡ്​ കൾചറൽ ക്ലബിൽ
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    കൽബ ഇന്ത്യൻ സോഷ്യൽ ആൻഡ്​ കൾചറൽ ക്ലബിൽ ദുബൈ ഇന്ത്യൻ കോൺസുലേറ്റിലെ കോൺസുൽ ബിബിൻകുമാർ പതാക ഉയർത്തുന്നു

    കൽബ: സ്വാതന്ത്ര്യദിനത്തോടനുബന്ധിച്ച് കൽബ ഇന്ത്യൻ സോഷ്യൽ ആൻഡ്​ കൾച്ചറൽ ക്ലബിൽ ദുബൈ ഇന്ത്യൻ കോൺസുലേറ്റിലെ കോൺസുൽ ബിബിൻകുമാർ പതാക ഉയർത്തി. രാഷ്ടപതിയുടെ സന്ദേശം അദ്ദേഹം വായിച്ചു. പ്രസിഡന്‍റ്​ എൻ.എം. അബ്ദുൽ സമദ് അധ്യക്ഷത വഹിച്ചു. ജന. സെക്രട്ടറി കെ.സി. അബൂബക്കർ സ്വാഗതം പറഞ്ഞു.

    വൈസ് പ്രസിഡന്‍റ്​ സുബൈർ എടത്തനാട്ടുകര, ജോ. ട്രഷറർ വി. അഷ്‌റഫ്, കമ്മിറ്റിയങ്ങളായ കെ.പി. മുജീബ്, സി.കെ. അബൂബക്കർ, തോമസ്, ജിതേഷ്, ഷജീർ, അഷ്‌റഫ് തുടങ്ങിയവർ നേതൃത്വം നൽകി. ക്ലബ്​ നടത്തിയ സമ്മർ ഫെസ്റ്റിവെൽ വിജയികൾക്കുള്ള സമ്മാനദാനവും പങ്കെടുത്തവർക്ക് സർട്ടിഫിക്കറ്റുകളും കോൺസുൽ വിതരണം ചെയ്തു.

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