Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 3 Dec 2024 12:57 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 3 Dec 2024 12:57 AM GMT

    ഇ​ന്‍കാ​സ് യു.​എ.​ഇ കേ​ന്ദ്ര ക​മ്മി​റ്റി വി​പു​ലീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു

    ഇ​ന്‍കാ​സ് യു.​എ.​ഇ കേ​ന്ദ്ര ക​മ്മി​റ്റി വി​പു​ലീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു
    ദു​ബൈ: ഇ​ന്‍കാ​സ് യു.​എ.​ഇ കേ​ന്ദ്ര ക​മ്മി​റ്റി വി​പു​ലീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു. ഇ​ത​നു​സ​രി​ച്ച്, നാ​ല് വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റു​മാ​രെ​യും 15 സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി​മാ​രെ​യും ഏ​ഴ് എ​ക്‌​സി​ക്യൂ​ട്ടി​വ് ക​മ്മി​റ്റി അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളെ​യും കെ.​പി.​സി.​സി നി​യ​മി​ച്ചു.

    യു.​എ.​ഇ വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റു​മാ​രാ​യി പി.​ആ​ര്‍. പ്ര​കാ​ശ്, ഉ​ദ​യ​വ​ർ​മ, സി​ന്ധു മോ​ഹ​ന്‍, രാ​ജി എ​സ്. നാ​യ​ര്‍ എ​ന്നി​വ​രെ പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചു. ഷി​ജി അ​ന്ന ജോ​സ​ഫി​നെ മ​റ്റൊ​രു ജ​ന​റ​ല്‍ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി​യാ​യി നി​യ​മി​ച്ചു. കെ. ​അ​ജി​ത് കു​മാ​റാ​ണ് ജോ​യ​ന്‍റ്​ ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ര്‍.

    TAGS:UAE NewsCentral CommitteeIncas uae
    News Summary - INCAS UAE Central Committee Expanded
