Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 24 Nov 2024 2:19 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 24 Nov 2024 2:19 AM GMT

    ഇ​ൻ​കാ​സ് സ്റ്റേ​റ്റ് ക​മ്മി​റ്റി വി​ജ​യാ​ഘോ​ഷം ന​ട​ത്തി

    incas
    യു.​ഡി.​എ​ഫ്​ വി​ജ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ ദു​ബൈ ഇ​ൻ​കാ​സ് സ്റ്റേ​റ്റ് ക​മ്മി​റ്റി സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച വി​ജ​യാ​ഘോ​ഷം

    ദു​ബൈ: കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന ഉ​പ​തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പി​ൽ വ​യ​നാ​ട് ലോ​ക്സ​ഭാ മ​ണ്ഡ​ല​ത്തി​ലും പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട് നി​യ​മ​സ​ഭാ മ​ണ്ഡ​ല​ത്തി​ലും യു.​ഡി.​എ​ഫ്​ നേ​ടി​യ ഉ​ജ്ജ്വ​ല വി​ജ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ ആ​ഹ്ലാ​ദം പ്ര​ക​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു​കൊ​ണ്ട് ദു​ബൈ ഇ​ൻ​കാ​സ് സ്റ്റേ​റ്റ് ക​മ്മി​റ്റി വി​ജ​യാ​ഘോ​ഷം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു.

    പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ്​ റ​ഫീ​ഖ് പി.​കെ മ​ട്ട​ന്നൂ​ർ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. ഷൈ​ജു അ​മ്മാ​ന​പാ​റ സ്വാ​ഗ​ത​വും ടൈ​റ്റ​സ് പു​ല്ലൂ​രാ​ൻ, ഇ​ക്ബാ​ൽ ചെ​ക്യാ​ട്, ബ​ഫാ​ക്കി, അ​ജി​ത് കെ. ​പ്ര​ജീ​ഷ് തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു.

    ബ​ഷീ​ർ നാ​റാ​ണി​പു​ഴ ന​ന്ദി പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:UAE Newsvictory celebrationKerala By Election 2024Incas State Committee
    News Summary - Incas State Committee held victory celebration
