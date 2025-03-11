Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    11 March 2025 7:54 AM IST
    11 March 2025 7:54 AM IST

    ഇ​ന്‍കാ​സ് ഇ​ഫ്താ​ര്‍ സം​ഗ​മം

    ഇ​ന്‍കാ​സ് ഇ​ഫ്താ​ര്‍ സം​ഗ​മം
    ഇ​ന്‍കാ​സ് ദു​ബൈ കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് ജി​ല്ല ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​യു​ടെ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ര്‍ വി​രു​ന്ന്

    ദു​ബൈ: ഇ​ന്‍കാ​സ് ദു​ബൈ കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് ജി​ല്ലാ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​യു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ല്‍ ദു​ബൈ അ​ല്‍ത​വാ​ര്‍ പാ​ര്‍ക്കി​ല്‍ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ര്‍ സം​ഗ​മം ന​ട​ത്തി. ഇ​ന്‍കാ​സ് സ്റ്റേ​റ്റ്-​നാ​ഷ​ന​ല്‍ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി, കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി, ആ​ര്‍.​എം.​പി, പെ​രു​മ പ​യ്യോ​ളി, വ​ട​ക​ര എ​ന്‍.​ആ​ര്‍.​ഐ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ള്‍ സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ചു. ഇ​ന്‍കാ​സ് കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് ജി​ല്ല പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ് വി​ജ​യ് തോ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ല്‍, ജ​ന​റ​ല്‍ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ഏ​റാ​മ​ല തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ര്‍ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ല്‍കി.

