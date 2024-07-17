Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    17 July 2024 2:38 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 17 July 2024 2:38 AM GMT

    ഐ.ഐ.സി ശില്‍പശാല 19ന് സംഘടിപ്പിക്കും

    IIC workshop
    അബൂദബി: അബൂദബി: ഇന്ത്യന്‍ ഇസ്​ലാമിക് സെന്‍റര്‍ സാഹിത്യ വിഭാഗം പ്രവര്‍ത്തനോദ്ഘാടനവും ശില്പശാലയും 19ന് രാത്രി 7.30ന് നടക്കും. മാധ്യമപ്രവര്‍ത്തകന്‍ ശരീഫ് സാഗര്‍ ആണ് ‘പെന്‍ ടു പേപ്പര്‍’ എന്ന പേരില്‍ നടക്കുന്ന ശിൽപശാലക്ക് നേതൃത്വം നല്‍കുന്നത്. എഴുത്തിനെ ഇഷ്ടപ്പെടുന്നവരുടെ അഭിരുചികളെ പരിപോഷിപ്പിക്കുക എന്ന ലക്ഷ്യത്തോടെയാണ് പരിപാടി സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചിട്ടുള്ളത്. ഫോണ്‍: +971 56 773 0756.

