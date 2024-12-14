Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 14 Dec 2024 4:16 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 14 Dec 2024 4:16 AM GMT

    ഐ.​ഐ.​സി സ​യ​ൻ​സ് എ​ക്സ്പോ ഇന്ന്

    അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി: അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ഇ​സ്​​ലാ​മി​ക് സെ​ന്‍റ​ർ എ​ജു​ക്കേ​ഷ​ൻ വി​ങ്ങി​ന് കീ​ഴി​ൽ ഡി​സം​ബ​ർ 14ന് ​ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച ഐ.​ഐ.​സി സ​യ​ൻ​സ് എ​ക്സ്പോ 2024 സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കും.

    യു.​എ.​ഇ​യി​ൽ ആ​ദ്യ​മാ​യി​ട്ടാ​ണ് ഒ​രു ക​മ്യൂ​ണി​റ്റി അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ഇ​ത്ത​ര​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​രു സ​യ​ൻ​സ് എ​ക്സി​ബി​ഷ​ൻ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. പ്ര​ദ​ർ​ശ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ, അ​ധ്യാ​പ​ക​ർ, വ്യ​വ​സാ​യ വി​ദ​ഗ്ധ​ർ അ​വ​രു​ടെ പ്രോ​ജ​ക്ടു​ക​ൾ പ്ര​ദ​ർ​ശി​പ്പി​ക്കും.

