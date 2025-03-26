Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 26 March 2025 7:33 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 26 March 2025 7:33 AM IST

    ന​ല്ല​ളം പ്ര​വാ​സി കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ

    ന​ല്ല​ളം പ്ര​വാ​സി കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ
    ന​ല്ല​ളം പ്ര​വാ​സി കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം

    ദു​ബൈ: യു.​എ.​ഇ​യി​ലെ ന​ല്ല​ളം പ്ര​വാ​സി കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ദു​ബൈ​യി​ലെ അ​ൽ​ത​വാ​ർ പാ​ർ​ക്ക്​ 2ൽ ​ന​ട​ത്തി​യ സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ വി​വി​ധ എ​മി​റേ​റ്റു​ക​ളി​ൽ നി​ന്നാ​യി നൂ​റി​ല​ധി​കം പേ​ർ പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു. കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യി​ലെ വ​നി​ത അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ വീ​ടു​ക​ളി​ൽ ത​യാ​റാ​ക്കി​യ ഇ​ഷ്ട വി​ഭ​വ​ങ്ങ​ൾ നോ​മ്പു​തു​റ​യു​ടെ മാ​റ്റു​​കൂ​ട്ടി. ഇ​ഫ്താ​റി​നു ശേ​ഷം ന​ട​ന്ന യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യി​ൽ പു​തു​താ​യി തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളെ അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പ​രി​ച​യ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു.

    TAGS:Iftar MeetingRamadan 2025Pravasi Associataion
    News Summary - Iftar with Nallalam Pravasi Association
