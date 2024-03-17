Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    17 March 2024 5:34 AM GMT
    17 March 2024 5:34 AM GMT

    ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം ന​ട​ത്തി

    ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം ന​ട​ത്തി
    മ​നാ​മ: ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​നി​ലെ മ​ല​യാ​ളി ഫ​ാർ​മ​സി​സ്റ്റു​ക​ളു​ടെ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യാ​യ 'കേ​ര​ള ഫ​ാർ​മ​സി​സ്റ്റ് ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ന്‍റെ' ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം ന​ട​ന്നു. സീ​ഫി​ലെ റ​മി ഗ്രാ​ൻ​ഡ് ഹോ​ട്ട​ലി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ 120 ഓ​ളം മ​ല​യാ​ളി ഫ​ാർ​മ​സി​സ്റ്റു​ക​ൾ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു. ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ ദീ​ർ​ഘ​കാ​ലം ഫാ​ർ​മ​സി​സ്റ്റാ​യി സേ​വ​ന​മ​നു​ഷ്ഠി​ച്ച അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ ന​സീ​ർ വ​ഹാ​ബി​നു​ള്ള യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പും ന​ട​ന്നു. നൗ​ഫ​ൽ റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ സ​ന്ദേ​ശം ന​ട​ത്തി. പ്ര​ദീ​പ്‌ സ്വാ​ഗ​ത​വും പ്രി​യ ജേ​ക്ക​ബ് ന​ന്ദി​യും പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:iftar sangamamBahrain
