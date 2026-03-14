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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightമുണ്ടയാട്​ പ്രവാസി...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 14 March 2026 9:21 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 14 March 2026 9:21 AM IST

    മുണ്ടയാട്​ പ്രവാസി കൂട്ടായ്മ ഇഫ്താർ സംഗമം

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    മുണ്ടയാട്​ പ്രവാസി കൂട്ടായ്മ ഇഫ്താർ സംഗമം
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    മുണ്ടയാട് എക്സ്പാട്രേറ്റ്‌സ് അസോസിയേഷൻ സംഘടപ്പിച്ച ഇഫ്താർ സംഗമം

    ദുബൈ: മുണ്ടയാട് എക്സ്പാട്രേറ്റ്‌സ് അസോസിയേഷൻ (മിയ) മാർച്ച് എട്ടിന്​ ദുബൈ അബൂ ഹൈലിൽ ഇഫ്താർ സംഗമം സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു. വിവിധ ഭാഗങ്ങളിൽ നിന്നുള്ള അംഗങ്ങൾ സംഗമത്തിൽ പ​ങ്കെടുത്തു. ഫഹറുദ്ദീൻ അധ്യക്ഷത വഹിച്ചു. സുഹാന സലീൽ ഖിറാഅത് പാരായണവും കെ.പി സുഹൈൽ സ്വാഗതവും എം. ആഷിക്ക്, എൽ.സി ഷംസുദ്ധീൻ, എൻ.കെ ബഷീർ എന്നിവർ ആശംസയും പി.സി റിയാസ് നന്ദിയും പറഞ്ഞു.

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