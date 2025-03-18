Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 18 March 2025 8:23 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 18 March 2025 8:23 AM IST

    യു.​എ.​ഇ പു​ളി​ക്ക​ൽ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം

    യു.​എ.​ഇ പു​ളി​ക്ക​ൽ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം
    യു.​എ.​ഇ പു​ളി​ക്ക​ൽ ചാ​പ്റ്റ​ർ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം

    ദു​ബൈ: യു.​എ.​ഇ​യി​ലെ പു​ളി​ക്ക​ൽ പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്തു​ള്ള​വ​രു​ടെ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യാ​യ യു.​എ.​ഇ പു​ളി​ക്ക​ൽ ചാ​പ്റ്റ​റി​ന്‍റെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ ദു​ബൈ അ​ൽ ത​വാ​ർ 3 പാ​ർ​ക്കി​ൽ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം ന​ട​ത്തി.

    നൂ​റി​ല​ധി​കം പേ​ർ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്ത പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ ഹാ​മി​ദ് പു​ളി​ക്ക​ൽ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു.

    അ​ലി​ഫ് സ്വാ​ഗ​ത​വും പി.​സി ആ​ദി​ൽ ന​ന്ദി​യും പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. ഫൈ​സ​ൽ ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ, മ​ൻ​സൂ​ർ കു​ന്നു​മ്മ​ൽ, ഹ​ബീ​ബ് തേ​ങ്ങാ​ട്ട്, അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ ഹ​മീ​ദ് തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

    TAGS:Ramadan 2025
