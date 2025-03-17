Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightചെ​റു​വാ​ഞ്ചേ​രി...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 17 March 2025 7:25 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 17 March 2025 7:26 AM IST

    ചെ​റു​വാ​ഞ്ചേ​രി സ​ല​ഫി മ​സ്ജി​ദ് ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    iftar gathering
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ചെ​റു​വാ​ഞ്ചേ​രി സ​ല​ഫി മ​സ്ജി​ദ് ദു​ബൈ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ മീ​റ്റ്

    ദു​ബൈ: ചെ​റു​വാ​ഞ്ചേ​രി സ​ല​ഫി മ​സ്ജി​ദ് ദു​ബൈ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ മീ​റ്റ് ദു​ബൈ ഖി​സൈ​സ് അ​ൽ​ത​വാ​ർ പാ​ർ​ക്കി​ൽ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. സ്ത്രീ​ക​ളും കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളും അ​ട​ക്കം നി​ര​വ​ധി​ പേ​ർ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്ത ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം ശ്ര​ദ്ധേ​യ​മാ​യി. ചെ​റു​വാ​ഞ്ചേ​രി സ​ല​ഫി മ​സ്ജി​ദ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ്​ ഹ​മീ​ദ് ദ​യ​രോ​ത്‌ മു​ഖ്യ​തി​ഥി​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ദു​ബൈ സ​ല​ഫി ക​മ്മി​റ്റി പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് സു​ബൈ​ർ പി.​വി സ്നേ​ഹോ​പ​ഹാ​രം ന​ൽ​കി ആ​ദ​രി​ച്ചു. സി​റാ​ജ് എം.​പി സ്വാ​ഗ​ത​വും നി​സാ​ർ സി.​എ​ച്ച്​ ന​ന്ദി​യും പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:UAE NewsGulf NewsIftar gatheringRamadan 2025
    News Summary - iftar gathering
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X