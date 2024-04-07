Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 7 April 2024 8:30 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 7 April 2024 8:30 AM GMT

    വേ​ൾ​ഡ് മ​ല​യാ​ളി കൗ​ൺ​സി​ൽ ഇ​ഫ്‌​താ​ർ കു​ടും​ബ​സം​ഗ​മം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു

    വേ​ൾ​ഡ് മ​ല​യാ​ളി കൗ​ൺ​സി​ൽ ഇ​ഫ്‌​താ​ർ കു​ടും​ബ​സം​ഗ​മം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു
    ഡ​ബ്ല്യു.​എം.​സി ദു​ബൈ പ്രൊ​വി​ൻ​സ് ഇ​ഫ്‌​താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം

    ദു​ബൈ: വേ​ൾ​ഡ് മ​ല​യാ​ളി കൗ​ൺ​സി​ൽ ദു​ബൈ പ്രൊ​വി​ൻ​സ് ലാ​വ​ന്‍റ​ർ ഹോ​ട്ട​ലി​ൽ ഇ​ഫ്‌​താ​ർ കു​ടും​ബ​സം​ഗ​മം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ഉ​സ്താ​ദ് ഹാ​ദി മു​ഖ്യ പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ക​നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഗ്ലോ​ബ​ൽ, മി​ഡി​ലീ​സ്റ്റ് റീ​ജി​യ​ൻ, വി​വി​ധ പ്രൊ​വി​ൻ​സ് ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ​രു​ടെ സാ​ന്നി​ധ്യ​ത്തി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു സം​ഗ​മം.

    നൂ​റോ​ളം ദു​ബൈ പ്രൊ​വി​ൻ​സ് കു​ടും​ബാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്ത വി​രു​ന്നി​ന്​ ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ സു​ധീ​ർ സു​ബ്ര​മ​ണ്യം, പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ്​ ലാ​ൽ ഭാ​സ്ക​ർ, സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ബേ​ബി, ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ അ​രു​ൺ, വി.​സി. രാ​ജു എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

    TAGS:World Malayali CouncilIftar Meet
