Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    6 April 2024 3:09 AM GMT
    Updated On
    6 April 2024 3:09 AM GMT

    ഇ​ഫ്താ​റൊ​രു​ക്കി സെ​ന്‍റ് തോ​മ​സ് ഓ​ര്‍ത്ത​ഡോ​ക്സ് ക​ത്തീ​ഡ്ര​ല്‍

    ramadan 2024
    ദു​ബൈ: ദു​ബൈ സെ​ന്‍റ് തോ​മ​സ് ഓ​ര്‍ത്ത​ഡോ​ക്സ് ക​ത്തീ​ഡ്ര​ലി​ന്‍റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ല്‍ തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ള്‍ക്ക് ഇ​ഫ്താ​ര്‍ ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണം വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്തു.

    1,000 ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണ കി​റ്റു​ക​ള്‍ മു​ഹ​യ്സ​ന കേ​ന്ദ്ര​മാ​യു​ള്ള ലേ​ബ​ര്‍ ക്യാ​മ്പി​ലെ​ത്തി​ച്ചാ​ണ് വി​ത​ര​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി​യ​ത്.

    മ​ല​ബാ​ര്‍ ഭ​ദ്രാ​സ​ന മെ​ത്രാ​പ്പോ​ലീ​ത്ത ഗീ​വ​ര്‍ഗീ​സ് മാ​ര്‍ പ​ക്കോ​മി​യോ​സ്, ഇ​ട​വ​ക വി​കാ​രി ഫാ. ​ബി​നീ​ഷ് ബാ​ബു, ഷാ​ജി പു​ഞ്ച​ക്കോ​ണം, തോ​മ​സ് ജോ​സ​ഫ്, ബി​നു വ​ര്‍ഗീ​സ്, ശ്യാം ​ഫി​ലി​പ്, മാ​നേ​ജ്മെ​ന്‍റ് ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​യം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ര്‍ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ല്‍കി.

    Girl in a jacket

    ifthar kit
