Posted Ondate_range 6 April 2024 3:09 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 6 April 2024 3:09 AM GMT
ഇഫ്താറൊരുക്കി സെന്റ് തോമസ് ഓര്ത്തഡോക്സ് കത്തീഡ്രല്text_fields
ദുബൈ: ദുബൈ സെന്റ് തോമസ് ഓര്ത്തഡോക്സ് കത്തീഡ്രലിന്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തില് തൊഴിലാളികള്ക്ക് ഇഫ്താര് ഭക്ഷണം വിതരണം ചെയ്തു.
1,000 ഭക്ഷണ കിറ്റുകള് മുഹയ്സന കേന്ദ്രമായുള്ള ലേബര് ക്യാമ്പിലെത്തിച്ചാണ് വിതരണം നടത്തിയത്.
മലബാര് ഭദ്രാസന മെത്രാപ്പോലീത്ത ഗീവര്ഗീസ് മാര് പക്കോമിയോസ്, ഇടവക വികാരി ഫാ. ബിനീഷ് ബാബു, ഷാജി പുഞ്ചക്കോണം, തോമസ് ജോസഫ്, ബിനു വര്ഗീസ്, ശ്യാം ഫിലിപ്, മാനേജ്മെന്റ് കമ്മിറ്റിയംഗങ്ങള് തുടങ്ങിയവര് നേതൃത്വം നല്കി.
