    U.A.E
    date_range 3 Jun 2025 8:52 AM IST
    date_range 3 Jun 2025 8:52 AM IST

    അ​നു​മോ​ദ​ന സ​മ്മേ​ള​നം നാ​ളെ

    റാ​സ​ല്‍ഖൈ​മ: കേ​ര​ള കൗ​ണ്‍സി​ല്‍ ഓ​ഫ് ച​ര്‍ച്ച് റാ​ക് സോ​ണി​ന്‍റെ(​കെ.​സി.​സി) നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ല്‍ പ​ത്ത്, 12 ക്ലാ​സു​ക​ളി​ല്‍ മി​ക​ച്ച വി​ജ​യം നേ​ടി​യ കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളെ ആ​ദ​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു.

    ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് 7.30ന് ​ന​ഖീ​ല്‍ സെ​ന്‍റ് തോ​മ​സ് ഇ​വാ​ഞ്ച​ലി​ക്ക​ല്‍ ച​ര്‍ച്ച് ഓ​ഫ് ഇ​ന്ത്യ ഹാ​ളി​ല്‍ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ല്‍ പ്ര​വാ​സി എ​ഴു​ത്തു​കാ​ര​ന്‍ അ​ക്ബ​ര്‍ ആ​ലി​ക്ക​ര മു​ഖ്യ പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തും. കെ.​സി.​സി പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ് ഫാ. ​എ​ബി കെ. ​രാ​ജു അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത​വ​ഹി​ക്കും.

