Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightഡോ. ​ഗോ​പീ​കൃ​ഷ്ണ​നെ...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 2 Feb 2025 11:14 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 2 Feb 2025 11:14 AM IST

    ഡോ. ​ഗോ​പീ​കൃ​ഷ്ണ​നെ ആ​ദ​രി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഡോ. ​ഗോ​പീ​കൃ​ഷ്ണ​നെ ആ​ദ​രി​ച്ചു
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ഡോ. ​ഗോ​പീ​കൃ​ഷ്ണ​നെ ‘സ​ന്നാ​ഹം’ കു​ടും​ബ​സം​ഗ​മ വേ​ദി​യി​ൽ മെ​മ​ന്റോ ന​ൽ​കി ആ​ദ​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    ദു​ബൈ: ദു​ബൈ​യു​ടെ ആ​രോ​ഗ്യ​രം​ഗ​ത്ത് 28 വ​ർ​ഷം പി​ന്നി​ട്ട അ​ൽ ദ​ഫ്​​റ മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ സെ​ന്റ​ർ മാ​നേ​ജി​ങ് ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​ർ ഡോ. ​ഗോ​പീ​കൃ​ഷ്ണ​നെ ദു​ബൈ കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി കൂ​ത്തു​പ​റ​മ്പ് മ​ണ്ഡ​ലം ക​മ്മി​റ്റി ‘സ​ന്നാ​ഹം’ കു​ടും​ബ​സം​ഗ​മ വേ​ദി​യി​ൽ മെ​മ​ന്റോ ന​ൽ​കി ആ​ദ​രി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:UAE NewsHonour
    News Summary - honoured dr gopikrishnan
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X