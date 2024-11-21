Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 21 Nov 2024 4:59 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 21 Nov 2024 4:59 AM GMT

    ക്രിക്കറ്റ് കളിക്കിടെ ഹൃദയാഘാതം: ആലുവ സ്വദേശി യു.എ.ഇയിൽ മരിച്ചു

    Obit news
    വൈശാഖ്

    ശശിധരൻ

    ദുബൈ: ക്രിക്കറ്റ് മത്സരത്തിനിടെ ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്ന് ആലുവ സ്വദേശി മരിച്ചു. ആലുവ ഹിൽ റോഡ് മനോജ് വിഹാറിൽ വൈശാഖ് ശശിധരനാണ് (35) മരിച്ചത്. ദുബൈയിൽ സുഹൃത്തുക്കൾക്കൊപ്പം ക്രിക്കറ്റ്​ കളിക്കിടെ കുഴഞ്ഞുവീഴുകയായിരുന്നു.

    പിതാവ്: പരേതനായ കോട്ടയം കാരാപ്പുഴ കൊല്ലംപറമ്പിൽ വൈഷ്ണവം വീട്ടിൽ ശശിധരൻ. മാതാവ്: മഞ്ജു ശശിധരൻ. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: വിഷ്ണു ശശിധരൻ (ബംഗളൂരു), കാർത്തിക ശശിധരൻ (യു.കെ), മാളവിക മനോജ്, ആദിഷ് മനോജ്. സംസ്കാരം വ്യാഴാഴ്ച ഉച്ചക്ക് രണ്ടിന്​​ ആലുവ എസ്.എൻ.ഡി.പി ശാന്തിതീരം ശ്മശാനത്തിൽ.

    TAGS:Heart attackUAE newsObit news
    News Summary - Heart attack while playing cricket: Aluva native dies in UAE
