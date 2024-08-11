Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 11 Aug 2024 5:03 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 11 Aug 2024 5:03 PM GMT

    ഹൃദയാഘാതം; വടകര സ്വദേശി ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    ഹൃദയാഘാതം; വടകര സ്വദേശി ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    ദുബൈ: വടകര സ്വദേശി ദുബൈയിൽ ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്ന് നിര്യാതനായി. തോടന്നൂർ മീത്തലെ രയരോത്ത് രതീഷ് ബാബു (46) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. ബര്‍ദുബൈയിലെ താമസസ്ഥലത്തുനിന്ന് ദേരയിലെ ജോലി സ്ഥലത്തേക്ക് നടക്കുന്നതിനിടെ നൈഫ് ഭാഗത്ത് വെച്ച്​ റോഡരികിൽ കുഴഞ്ഞു വീഴുകയായിരുന്നു. ഉടൻ ദുബൈ ആശുപത്രിയില്‍ എത്തിച്ചെങ്കിലും രക്ഷിക്കാനായില്ല.

    ദീർഘകാലത്തെ ആർമി സേവനത്തിൽനിന്ന് വിരമിച്ച ശേഷം ദുബൈയിൽ സ്വകാര്യ കമ്പനിയിൽ സൂപ്പർവൈസറായി ഈയിടെയാണ്​ ജോലിയിൽ പ്രവേശിച്ചത്​. ഭാര്യ: വിജില. മക്കൾ: അഭയ് കൃഷ്ണ, ഋതു കൃഷ്ണ.

