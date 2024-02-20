Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    20 Feb 2024 10:03 AM GMT
    Updated On
    20 Feb 2024 10:03 AM GMT

    ഹൃദയാഘാതം​​; കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി ഷാർജയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    ഷാർജ: കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി ഷാർജയിൽ ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്ന് നിര്യാതനായി. കണ്ണൂർ മൊട്ടമ്മൽ കണ്ണപുരം സ്വദേശി അബൂബക്കർ (56) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസം താമസസ്ഥലത്തെ ശുചിമുറിയിൽ കുഴഞ്ഞു വീഴുകയായിരുന്നു. ഉടൻ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ എത്തിച്ചെങ്കിലും രക്ഷിക്കാനായില്ല.

    വർഷങ്ങളായി ഷാർജ മുസല്ലയിൽ ഗ്രോസറി നടത്തിവരികയായിരുന്നു അബൂബക്കർ. മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകാൻ വേണ്ട നടപടിക്രമങ്ങൾ യു.എ.ഇയിലെ സാമൂഹിക പ്രവർത്തകൻ സലാം പാപ്പിനിശേരിയുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ നടന്നുവരുന്നു.

