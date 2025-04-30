Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    date_range 30 April 2025 9:12 AM IST
    date_range 30 April 2025 9:12 AM IST

    ആ​രോ​ഗ്യ ഭീ​ഷ​ണി; റെ​സ്റ്റാ​റ​ന്‍റ്​ അ​ട​ച്ചു​പൂ​ട്ടി

    അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി: പൊ​തു​ജ​നാ​രോ​ഗ്യ​ത്തി​ന് ഗു​രു​ത​ര ഭീ​ഷ​ണി ഉ​യ​ര്‍ത്തി​യ റെ​സ്റ്റാ​റ​ന്‍റ്​ അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി കാ​ര്‍ഷി​ക, ഭ​ക്ഷ്യ സു​ര​ക്ഷ അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി (അ​ഡാ​ഫ്‌​സ) പൂ​ട്ടി​ച്ചു. അ​ല്‍ ഫ​ലാ​ഹ് സ്ട്രീ​റ്റി​ലെ സി​എ​ന്‍-1023844 എ​ന്ന വ്യാ​പാ​ര ലൈ​സ​ന്‍സ് ന​മ്പ​റു​ള്ള അ​ല്‍ ഇ​ഹ്ത്യാ​ര്‍ റെ​സ്റ്റാ​റ​ന്റാ​ണ്​ അ​ഡാ​ഫ്‌​സ അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ര്‍ ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച പൂ​ട്ടി​ച്ച​ത്. ഏ​പ്രി​ല്‍ 10ന് ​ന്യൂ ഷ​ഹാ​മ​യി​ലെ കോ​ഹി​നൂ​ര്‍ റെ​സ്റ്റാ​റ​ന്റും സ​മാ​ന കാ​ര​ണം കൊ​ണ്ട് അ​ഡാ​ഫ്‌​സ പൂ​ട്ടി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്നു.

    TAGS:Abu DhabiUAE NewsGulf NewsRestaurant closed
    News Summary - Health hazard; Restaurant closed
