Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 25 Jan 2025 10:06 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Jan 2025 10:06 AM IST

    ഹത്ത ഫാമിങ് ഫെസ്റ്റിവൽ 26 വരെ തുടരും

    ഹത്ത ഫാമിങ് ഫെസ്റ്റിവൽ 26 വരെ തുടരും
    ദുബൈ: ഹത്തയിൽ നടക്കുന്ന കാർഷിക മഹോത്സവം ഈ മാസം 26 വരെ നീട്ടി. 18ന് ആരംഭിച്ച ഫാമിങ് ഫെസ്റ്റിവൽ ആദ്യം ഈ മാസം 22 വരെയാണ് നിശ്ചയിച്ചിരുന്നത്. സന്ദർശകരുടെ മികച്ച പ്രതികരണം കണക്കിലെടുത്താണ് മേള നീട്ടിയതെന്ന് ദുബൈ മുനിസിപ്പാലിറ്റി അറിയിച്ചു. ഹത്തയിൽ വിളഞ്ഞ കാർഷിക വിഭവങ്ങളുമായാണ് ഫാമിങ് ഫെസ്റ്റിവൽ പുരോഗമിക്കുന്നത്.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:UAE NewsHatta Farming Festival
    News Summary - Hatta Farming Festival extended until 26th
