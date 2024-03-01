ഹജ്ജ് ക്ലാസ് മാർച്ച് 3, 4 തീയതികളിൽ അബൂദബിയിൽ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 1 March 2024 2:19 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 1 March 2024 2:19 AM GMT
ഹജ്ജ് ക്ലാസ് മാർച്ച് 3, 4 തീയതികളിൽ അബൂദബിയിൽtext_fields
News Summary - Hajj Class will be held on March 3rd and 4th at Abu Dhabi
അബൂദബി: ഹാജിമാർക്കുള്ള പഠനക്ലാസ് മാർച്ച് മൂന്ന്, നാല് തീയതികളിൽ നടക്കും. സമസ്ത കേന്ദ്ര മുശാവറ അംഗം പി.എസ്.കെ. മൊയ്തു ബാഖവി മാടവന ക്ലാസ് നയിക്കും. രാത്രി ഏഴു മണിക്ക് ഇന്ത്യൻ ഇന്റർനാഷനൽ കൾച്ചറൽ സെന്റർ ഓഡിറ്റോറിയത്തിലാണ് ക്ലാസ്. ഹജ്ജിനായുള്ള ഒരുക്കങ്ങൾ, യാത്ര, പാലിക്കേണ്ട മര്യാദകൾ തുടങ്ങിയവയാണ് വിഷയമെന്ന് സംഘാടകരായ അബൂദബി ഐ.സി.എഫ് ദഅവാ സമിതി അറിയിച്ചു.
