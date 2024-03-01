Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightഹജ്ജ് ക്ലാസ് മാർച്ച്...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 1 March 2024 2:19 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 1 March 2024 2:19 AM GMT

    ഹജ്ജ് ക്ലാസ് മാർച്ച് 3, 4 തീയതികളിൽ അബൂദബിയിൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    hajj
    cancel
    camera_alt

    പ്രതീകാത്മക ചിത്രം

    അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി: ഹാ​ജി​മാ​ർ​ക്കു​ള്ള പ​ഠ​ന​ക്ലാ​സ് മാ​ർ​ച്ച് മൂ​ന്ന്, നാ​ല് തീ​യ​തി​ക​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും. സ​മ​സ്ത കേ​ന്ദ്ര മു​ശാ​വ​റ അം​ഗം പി.​എ​സ്.​കെ. മൊ​യ്തു ബാ​ഖ​വി മാ​ട​വ​ന ക്ലാ​സ് ന​യി​ക്കും. രാ​ത്രി ഏ​ഴു മ​ണി​ക്ക് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ഇ​ന്‍റ​ർ​നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ ക​ൾ​ച്ച​റ​ൽ സെ​ന്റ​ർ ഓ​ഡി​റ്റോ​റി​യ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് ക്ലാ​സ്. ഹ​ജ്ജി​നാ​യു​ള്ള ഒ​രു​ക്ക​ങ്ങ​ൾ, യാ​ത്ര, പാ​ലി​ക്കേ​ണ്ട മ​ര്യാ​ദ​ക​ൾ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​യാ​ണ് വി​ഷ​യ​മെ​ന്ന് സം​ഘാ​ട​ക​രാ​യ അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി ഐ.​സി.​എ​ഫ് ദ​അ​വാ സ​മി​തി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:UAE NewsHajj class
    News Summary - Hajj Class will be held on March 3rd and 4th at Abu Dhabi
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X