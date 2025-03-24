Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    date_range 24 March 2025 7:33 AM IST
    24 March 2025 7:33 AM IST

    ഹാ​ജി​യ​ർ​പ​ള്ളി, വ​ലി​യ​ങ്ങാ​ടി കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ സം​യു​ക്ത ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ

    ഹാ​ജി​യ​ർ​പ​ള്ളി, വ​ലി​യ​ങ്ങാ​ടി കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ സം​യു​ക്ത ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ
    ഹാ​ജി​യ​ർ​പ​ള്ളി, വ​ലി​യ​ങ്ങാ​ടി കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ സം​യു​ക്ത ഇ​ഫ്​​താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്ത​വ​ർ

    ദു​ബൈ: യു.​എ.​ഇ​ഹാ​ജി​യ​ർ​പ​ള്ളി, വ​ലി​യ​ങ്ങാ​ടി കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ സം​യു​ക്ത ഇ​ഫ്ത്താ​ർ​യി​ലെ മ​ല​പ്പു​റം ഹാ​ജി​യ​ർ​പ​ള്ളി, വ​ലി​യ​ങ്ങാ​ടി പ്ര​വാ​സി കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യു​ടെ സം​യു​ക്ത ഇ​ഫ്ത്താ​ർ റാ​ശി​ദി​യ പാ​ർ​ക്കി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്നു. സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ന് ഗ​ഫൂ​ർ പി.​ടി, ഫ​ജീ​സ്​ കെ.​വി.​എം, മു​സ്ത​ഫ അ​ന്ന​ക്കാ​ട​ൻ, മ​സ്​​ബൂ​ഹ്​ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​തം ന​ൽ​കി. അ​മ​ൻ പി.​പി, മു​സ്ത​ഫ ക​മ്പാ​ർ, മു​നീ​ർ അ​ന​പ​ടി​ക്ക​ൽ, നി​യാ​സ്​ പി ​സി​ദ്ദീ​ഖ്​ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ആ​ശം​സ നേ​ർ​ന്നു.

    TAGS:UAE NewsGulf Newsiftaar meetRamadan 2025
