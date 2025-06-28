Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 28 Jun 2025 7:23 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 28 Jun 2025 7:23 AM IST

    ഗു​രു​വാ​യൂ​ര​പ്പ​ൻ കോ​ള​ജ് അ​ലു​മ്​​നി ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ

    ഗു​രു​വാ​യൂ​ര​പ്പ​ൻ കോ​ള​ജ് അ​ലു​മ്​​നി ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ
    സു​മി​ത ജേ​ക്ക​ബ്, പ്ര​സീ​ജ പീ​റ്റ​ർ, റി​സ്‌​ലി യാ​സീ​ൻ

    ദു​ബൈ: കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് സാ​മോ​റി​ൻ​സ് ഗു​രു​വാ​യൂ​ര​പ്പ​ൻ കോ​ള​ജ് യു.​എ.​ഇ ചാ​പ്റ്റ​റി​ന്‍റെ 2025 വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തേ​ക്കു​ള്ള പു​തി​യ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​യെ പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചു. പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ്​ സു​മി​താ ജേ​ക്ക​ബ്, ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി പ്ര​സീ​ജ പീ​റ്റ​ർ, ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ റി​സ്‌​ലി യാ​സീ​ൻ എ​ന്നി​വ​രാ​ണ്​ തി​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട​ത്. അ​ലു​മ്നി സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ പു​തി​യ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ ചു​മ​ത​ല​യേ​റ്റു. ഷാ​ർ​ജ ബു​ക്ക് അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി ഓ​ഡി​റ്റോ​റി​യ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ബോ​ഡി യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് പു​തി​യ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളെ തി​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്ത​ത്.

    TAGS:calicutUAE NewsAlumni Officerszamorin's guruvayurappan college
    News Summary - Guruvayurappan College Alumni Officers
