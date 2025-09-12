Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 12 Sept 2025 8:33 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 12 Sept 2025 8:33 AM IST

    ​ഗുരുവായൂരപ്പൻ കോളജ് അലുമ്നി ഓണാഘോഷം ഞായറാഴ്ച

    ​ഗുരുവായൂരപ്പൻ കോളജ് അലുമ്നി ഓണാഘോഷം ഞായറാഴ്ച
    ദു​ബൈ: സാ​മൂ​രി​യ​ൻ​സ് ഗു​രു​വാ​യൂ​ര​പ്പ​ൻ കോ​ള​ജ് അ​ലു​മ്നി യു.​എ.​ഇ ചാ​പ്റ്റ​റി​ന്‍റെ ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം ‘ശ്രാ​വ​ണോ​ത്സ​വം 2025’ എ​ന്ന​പേ​രി​ൽ സെ​പ്​​റ്റം​ബ​ർ 14ന്​ ​ദു​ബൈ ഗ​ർ​ഹൂ​ദി​ലെ ഈ​റ്റ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ഡ്രി​ങ്ക് റ​സ്റ്റാ​റ​ന്‍റി​ൽ ന​ട​ത്തു​മെ​ന്ന്​ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. രാ​വി​ലെ 10 മു​ത​ൽ വ​ർ​ണാ​ഭ​മാ​യ ആ​ഘോ​ഷ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക്​ തു​ട​ക്ക​മാ​വും.പ്ര​വാ​സി​യു​ടെ ന​ല്ലോ​ണ​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റു​കൂ​ട്ടാ​നാ​യി ആ​ട്ട​വും പാ​ട്ടും ക​ളി​ക​ളു​മാ​യി സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ​പ്പൂ​ക്ക​ള​വും ഒ​രു​ക്കും. കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക്​ +971 50 503 2801, +971 52 688 6091, +971 56 889 1523.

    TAGS:UAE NewsGulf Newsguruvayoorappan collegealumnionam celebration
    News Summary - Guruvayoorappan College Alumni Onam Celebration on Sunday
