​ഗുരുവായൂരപ്പൻ കോളജ് അലുമ്നി ഓണാഘോഷം ഞായറാഴ്ച

Posted Ondate_range 12 Sept 2025 8:33 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 12 Sept 2025 8:33 AM IST
News Summary - Guruvayoorappan College Alumni Onam Celebration on Sunday
ദുബൈ: സാമൂരിയൻസ് ഗുരുവായൂരപ്പൻ കോളജ് അലുമ്നി യു.എ.ഇ ചാപ്റ്ററിന്റെ ഓണാഘോഷം ‘ശ്രാവണോത്സവം 2025’ എന്നപേരിൽ സെപ്റ്റംബർ 14ന് ദുബൈ ഗർഹൂദിലെ ഈറ്റ് ആൻഡ് ഡ്രിങ്ക് റസ്റ്റാറന്റിൽ നടത്തുമെന്ന് ഭാരവാഹികൾ അറിയിച്ചു. രാവിലെ 10 മുതൽ വർണാഭമായ ആഘോഷ പരിപാടികൾക്ക് തുടക്കമാവും.പ്രവാസിയുടെ നല്ലോണക്കാഴ്ചകൾക്ക് മാറ്റുകൂട്ടാനായി ആട്ടവും പാട്ടും കളികളുമായി സൗഹൃദപ്പൂക്കളവും ഒരുക്കും. കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾക്ക് +971 50 503 2801, +971 52 688 6091, +971 56 889 1523.
