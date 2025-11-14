Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    14 Nov 2025 7:38 AM IST
    14 Nov 2025 7:38 AM IST

    ‘ഗു​രു​വും ഗാ​ന്ധി​യും നൂ​റ്റാ​ണ്ടി​ന്‍റെ തേ​ജ​സ്’

    ‘ഗു​രു​വും ഗാ​ന്ധി​യും നൂ​റ്റാ​ണ്ടി​ന്‍റെ തേ​ജ​സ്’
    ‘ഗു​രു​വും ഗാ​ന്ധി​യും നൂ​റ്റാ​ണ്ടി​ന്‍റെ തേ​ജ​സ്’ ലേ​ഖ​ന

    സ​മാ​ഹാ​രം പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു

    ഷാ​ർ​ജ: ‘ഗു​രു​വും ഗാ​ന്ധി​യും നൂ​റ്റാ​ണ്ടി​ന്‍റെ തേ​ജ​സ്’ എ​ന്ന ലേ​ഖ​ന സ​മാ​ഹാ​രം ഷാ​ർ​ജ അ​ന്താ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര പു​സ്‌​ത​ക​കോ​ത്സ​വ​ത്തി​ലെ റൈ​റ്റേ​ഴ്‌​സ് ഫോ​റ​ത്തി​ൽ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ചെ​യ്തു. ഷാ​ർ​ജ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ്​ നി​സാ​ർ ത​ള​ങ്ക​ര, സാ​ഹി​ത്യ​കാ​ര​ൻ മ​ൻ​സൂ​ർ പ​ള്ളൂ​റി​നു പു​സ്ത​കം കൈ​മാ​റി.

    പു​സ്ത​കം എ​ഡി​റ്റ​ർ പി.​ആ​ർ. പ്ര​കാ​ശ്, പ്ര​ദീ​പ് നെ​ന്മാ​റ, പ്ര​താ​പ​ൻ താ​യാ​ട്ട്, ബാ​ല​കൃ​ഷ്ണ​ൻ, അ​ഡ്വ. വൈ.​എ. റ​ഹിം, ഇ.​ടി. പ്ര​കാ​ശ്, അ​ഡ്വ. ഷാ​ജ​ഹാ​ൻ, പ്ര​ഭാ​ക​ര​ൻ പ​ന്ത്രോ​ളി, മോ​ഹ​ൻ മ​ഹ​സ്, ദേ​രാ​ജ​ൻ, സു​ഭാ​ഷ് പ​ന്ത​ളം തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു.

    News Summary - ‘Guru and Gandhi are the glory of the century’
    X