ഗൾഫ് മാധ്യമം എഡിറ്റോറിയൽ മേധാവി സാലിഹ് കോട്ടപ്പള്ളിക്ക് യാത്രയയപ്പ് നൽകി

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exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 21 Jun 2026 6:48 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 21 Jun 2026 6:48 AM IST
ഗൾഫ് മാധ്യമം എഡിറ്റോറിയൽ മേധാവി സാലിഹ് കോട്ടപ്പള്ളിക്ക് യാത്രയയപ്പ് നൽകിtext_fields
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News Summary - Gulf Media bids farewell to Editorial Head Salih Kottapalli
ദുബൈ: പ്രവാസം അവസാനിപ്പിച്ച് നാട്ടിലേക്ക് മടങ്ങുന്ന ഗള്ഫ് മാധ്യമം മിഡിലീസ്റ്റ് എഡിറ്റോറിയല് മേധാവി സാലിഹ് കോട്ടപ്പള്ളിക്ക് ദുബൈ ഇന്ത്യന് മീഡിയ ഫോറം ഊഷ്മള യാത്രയയപ്പ് നല്കി.
കോഓർഡിനേറ്റര്മാരായ റോയ് റാഫേല്, വനിത, യാസിര് അറഫാത്ത് എന്നിവര് ഉപഹാരം കൈമാറി. എം.സി.എ നാസര്, ഷിനോജ് ഷംസുദ്ദീന്, എല്വിസ് ചുമ്മാര്, കെ.എം. അബ്ബാസ്, സഹല് സി. മുഹമ്മദ്, സുരേഷ് വെള്ളിമുറ്റം, പ്രമദ് ബി. കുട്ടി തുടങ്ങിയവര് സംസാരിച്ചു.
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