Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 18 March 2025 7:44 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 18 March 2025 7:44 AM IST

    ഗ​ൾ​ഫ്​ മാ​ധ്യ​മം റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ ക്വി​സ്​ വി​ജ​യി​ക​ൾ

    ഗ​ൾ​ഫ്​ മാ​ധ്യ​മം റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ ക്വി​സ്​ വി​ജ​യി​ക​ൾ
    ദു​ബൈ: റ​മ​ദാ​നോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച്​ ‘ഗ​ൾ​ഫ്​ മാ​ധ്യ​മം’ പ്ര​മു​ഖ ഇ​ല​ക്​​ട്രോ​ണി​ക്​ ക​മ്പ​നി​യാ​യ ഫി​ലി​പ്സ്​ ഫ്ലാ​ഷ്​ ലൈ​റ്റു​മാ​യി സ​ഹ​ക​രി​ച്ച്​ പ​ത്ര​ത്തി​ലും ​സ​മൂ​ഹ മാ​ധ്യ​മ പ്ലാ​റ്റ്​​ഫോ​മി​ലു​മാ​യി ന​ട​ത്തി​വ​രു​ന്ന റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ ക്വി​സ്​ ​ വി​ജ​യി​ക​ളെ പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചു.

    ഓ​രോ ദി​വ​സ​വും ശ​രി​യു​ത്ത​രം അ​യ​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​രി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്​​ തി​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്ന ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​ർ​ക്കാ​ണ് സ​മ്മാ​നം. ഫ​ർ​ഹാ​ന ഇ​ഖ്​​ബാ​ൽ​ (ഷാ​ർ​ജ), അ​നീ​സ്​ അ​ലി​യാ​ർ​ (ദു​ബൈ), സു​​പ്രി​യ ഗി​രി (ഷാ​ർ​ജ), മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്​ സാ​ദി​ഖ്​ (റാ​സ​ൽ​ഖൈ​മ) എ​ന്നി​വ​രാ​ണ്​ വി​ജ​യി​ക​ൾ.

    TAGS:UAE News
