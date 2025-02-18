Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 18 Feb 2025 10:15 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 18 Feb 2025 10:15 AM IST

    ദുബൈയിൽ ആഡംബര ബോട്ട് ഉടമകള്‍ക്ക് ഗോള്‍ഡന്‍ വിസ

    ദുബൈയിൽ ആഡംബര ബോട്ട് ഉടമകള്‍ക്ക് ഗോള്‍ഡന്‍ വിസ
    ദുബൈ: ആഡംബര ബോട്ട് ഉടമകള്‍ക്ക് ഗോള്‍ഡന്‍ വിസ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ച്​ ദുബൈ. ജനറൽ ഡയറക്​​ട​​റേറ്റ്​ ഓഫ്​ റസിഡന്‍റ്​സി ആൻഡ്​ ഫോറിനേഴ്​സ്​ അഫേഴ്​സ്​ (ജി.ഡി.ആര്‍.എഫ്) അധികൃതരാണ് ഇക്കാര്യമറിയിച്ചത്. ഈ മാസം 19ന് ആരംഭിക്കുന്ന ദുബൈ അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര ബോട്ട് ഷോക്ക് മുന്നോടിയായാണ് പ്രഖ്യാപനം. കഴിഞ്ഞ ഡിസംബറില്‍ അബൂദബിയിലെ ആഡംബര ബോട്ട് ഉടമകള്‍ക്ക് ഗോള്‍ഡന്‍ വിസ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചിരുന്നു.

    TAGS:Gulf NewsGolden VisaLuxury Boat Owners
