28 Dec 2025 6:27 AM IST
28 Dec 2025 6:27 AM IST
വരക്കൽ സ്മാരക പണ്ഡിത പ്രതിഭാ പുരസ്കാരം ജിഫ്രി തങ്ങൾക്ക്text_fields
അബൂദബി: എസ്.കെ.എസ്.എസ്.എഫ് അബൂദബി കമ്മിറ്റിയുടെ ഇരുപതാം വാർഷിക ഉപഹാരമായ ‘വരക്കൽ മുല്ലക്കോയ തങ്ങൾ സ്മാരക പണ്ഡിത പ്രതിഭാ പുരസ്കാരം’ സമസ്ത കേരള ജംഇയ്യതുൽ ഉലമ പ്രസിഡന്റ് മുഹമ്മദ് ജിഫ്രി മുത്തുക്കോയ തങ്ങൾക്ക്.
ഒരു ലക്ഷം രൂപയും പ്രശസ്തിപത്രവും ഫലകവുമാണ് പുരസ്കാരം. സമസ്ത നൂറാം വാർഷിക അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര മഹാസമ്മേളനത്തിൽ പുരസ്കാരം സമർപ്പിക്കുമെന്ന് ഭാരവാഹികൾ അറിയിച്ചു.
