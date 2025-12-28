Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    28 Dec 2025 6:27 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 28 Dec 2025 6:27 AM IST

    വ​ര​ക്ക​ൽ സ്മാ​ര​ക പ​ണ്ഡി​ത പ്ര​തി​ഭാ പു​ര​സ്കാ​രം ജി​ഫ്‌​രി ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക്

    വ​ര​ക്ക​ൽ സ്മാ​ര​ക പ​ണ്ഡി​ത പ്ര​തി​ഭാ പു​ര​സ്കാ​രം ജി​ഫ്‌​രി ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക്
    അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി: എ​സ്‌.​കെ.​എ​സ്‌.​എ​സ്‌.​എ​ഫ്‌ അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​യു​ടെ ഇ​രു​പ​താം വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക ഉ​പ​ഹാ​ര​മാ​യ ‘വ​ര​ക്ക​ൽ മു​ല്ല​ക്കോ​യ ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ സ്മാ​ര​ക പ​ണ്ഡി​ത പ്ര​തി​ഭാ പു​ര​സ്കാ​രം’ സ​മ​സ്ത കേ​ര​ള ജം​ഇ​യ്യ​തു​ൽ ഉ​ല​മ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ്​ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്‌ ജി​ഫ്‌​രി മു​ത്തു​ക്കോ​യ ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക്.

    ഒ​രു ല​ക്ഷം രൂ​പ​യും പ്ര​ശ​സ്തി​പ​ത്ര​വും ഫ​ല​ക​വുമാ​ണ് പു​ര​സ്കാ​രം. സ​മ​സ്ത നൂ​റാം വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക അ​ന്താ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര മ​ഹാ​സ​മ്മേ​ള​ന​ത്തി​ൽ പു​ര​സ്കാ​രം സ​മ​ർ​പ്പി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന്​ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    News Summary - Geoffrey and his wife receive the Varakkal Memorial Scholar Talent Award
