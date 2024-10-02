Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    2 Oct 2024
    2 Oct 2024

    ഗാ​ന്ധി അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണം അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി​യി​ല്‍

    gandhi jayanthi
    അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി: ഗാ​ന്ധി സാ​ഹി​ത്യ​വേ​ദി​യും ഇ​ന്ത്യ സോ​ഷ്യ​ല്‍ ആ​ന്‍ഡ് ക​ള്‍ച​റ​ല്‍ സെ​ന്‍റ​റും സം​യു​ക്ത​മാ​യി സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഗാ​ന്ധി അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ള്‍ ഒ​ക്ടോ​ബ​ര്‍ ര​ണ്ടി​ന്​ ഇ​ന്ത്യ സോ​ഷ്യ​ല്‍ സെ​ന്‍റ​റി​ല്‍ ന​ട​ക്കും.

    വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് 7.30ന് ​ഗാ​ന്ധി പ്ര​തി​മ​യി​ല്‍ പു​ഷ്പാ​ര്‍ച്ച​ന​യോ​ടെ ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കു​ന്ന ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ല്‍ അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി​യി​ലെ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ന്‍ സ്കൂ​ളു​ക​ളി​ല്‍ നി​ന്ന് തി​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട നൂ​റോ​ളം വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ള്‍ക്ക് ഗാ​ന്ധി​യെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ചു​ള്ള പു​സ്ത​ക​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്യും. സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​ക​ളും വി​ദേ​ശി​ക​ളു​മാ​യ വ്യ​ക്തി​ക​ള്‍ ഗാ​ന്ധി അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണം ന​ട​ത്തും.

    TAGS:UAE NewsGandhi Jayanti
