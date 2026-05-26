104 തടവുകാരെ മോചിപ്പിച്ച്​ ഫുജൈറ

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Posted Ondate_range 26 May 2026 8:25 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 26 May 2026 8:25 AM IST
104 തടവുകാരെ മോചിപ്പിച്ച് ഫുജൈറtext_fields
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News Summary - Fujairah releases 104 prisoners
ഫുജൈറ: ബലിപെരുന്നാൾ പ്രമാണിച്ച് ഫുജൈറയിലെ ശിക്ഷാ-പുനരധിവാസ കേന്ദ്രങ്ങളിൽ കഴിയുന്ന 104 തടവുകാരെ മോചിപ്പിക്കാൻ സുപ്രീം കൗൺസിൽ അംഗവും ഫുജൈറ ഭരണാധികാരിയുമായ ശൈഖ് ഹമദ് ബിൻ മുഹമ്മദ് ആൽ ശർഖി ഉത്തരവിട്ടു. വിവിധ രാജ്യക്കാരായ ഈ തടവുകാരെ നല്ല പെരുമാറ്റത്തിന്റെയും അച്ചടക്കത്തിന്റെയും അടിസ്ഥാനത്തിലാണ് മോചിപ്പിക്കുന്നത്.
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